One Rising Star Looks Like a Great Bet at Colonial

Our hosts break down the Colonial, where one player who's on a run of high finishes looks underpriced this week.

Last week Rotowire's Scott Jenstad nailed Justin Thomas as the PGA Championship winner, while the guys had Mito Pereira and Cam Young among their sleepers. Can they keep the betting momentum going this week? The PGA Tour pops down to Dallas and one of the most stories courses in golf: Colonial Country Club. Here's how our hosts break it down.

Colonial Picks for Daily Fantasy Lineups

$10,000 tier: Scott Jenstad likes Jordan Spieth, while Morning Read's Jeff Ritter takes a pass on the entire tier while trying to build lineups from the $9k level.

$9,000 tier: Ritter loves Max Homa and Sam Burns, both of whom had solid weeks at the PGA and are playing steady golf. Jenstad also likes Homa.

$8,000 tier: Ritter and Jenstad are very interested in Tommy Fleetwood at that price. Ritter also likes Davis Riley and Kevin Na.

$7,000 tier: Jenstad has Harold Varner as one of his favorite bets of the week. He also likes Brian Harman and Chris Kirk. Ritter likes Harman, Sebastian Munoz, Justin Rose and Kevin Kisner.

$6,000 tier: Jenstad drops a "Jaeger Bomb" and picks Stephan Jaeger. Ritter likes Patton Kizzire, and both guys once again like podcast favorite Austin Smotherman.

Straight-Ticket Bets for Colonial

Here's what's on our hosts' cards this week, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:



Ritter: Max Homa (28-1), Tommy Fleetwood (33-1), Davis Riley Top 5 (8.5-1), Sebastian Munoz Top 5 (10-1), Brian Harman Top 5 (8.5-1)

Jenstad: Tommy Fleetwood (33-1), Kevin Na (45-1), Harold Varner (50-1), Stephan Jaeger Top 10 (11-1)

Colonial Best Bets for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only choose the same golfer once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks this week:

Jeff Ritter: Max Homa

Scott Jenstad: Jordan Spieth

Jeff Erickson: Max Homa

Watch the video of the full episode above, and hit the play button below to listen.