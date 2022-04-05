How to Watch 2022 Masters On TV and Online

2022 Masters TV Schedule: from 18 hours of live broadcast coverage to every shot online and more, options abound for fans to catch all the action from Augusta National.

The 2022 Masters will be contested from April 7-10 at Augusta National, and golf fans will have plenty of options to watch the competition.

CBS has broadcast The Masters since 1956 and will again have Saturday and Sunday coverage, while ESPN will cover the Wednesday par-3 contest as well as Thursday-Friday play.

TV times (all eastern)

Wednesday (par-3 contest): 3 p.m.-5 p.m., ESPN

Thursday-Friday: 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., CBS

The Masters.com website and Masters TV app will again offer robust streaming options, simulcasting the above coverage as well as their own schedule.

U.S. streaming schedule at Masters.com

Tuesday: on the range, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Wednesday: on the range, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; par-3 contest, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday: honorary starters, 7:40 a.m.-7:55 a.m.; on the range, featured groups, featured holes and ESPN simulcast coverage begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through the completion of play.

Friday: on the range, featured groups, featured holes and ESPN simulcast coverage begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through the completion of play.

Saturday: on the range, featured groups, featured holes and CBS simulcast coverage begin at 9:45 a.m. and run through the completion of play.

Sunday: on the range, featured groups, featured holes and CBS simulcast coverage begin at 10:45 a.m. and run through the completion of play.

Honorary Starters

This year Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as Honorary Starters early Thursday morning, April 7. Watch it on Masters.com, the Masters App and @The Masters. The ceremony begins at approximately 7:40 a.m. ET.

Trophy Presentation

The trophy and Green Jacket presentations will be held on the putting green, at approximately 7 p.m., on Sunday, April 10. It will be shown live Masters.com, the Masters App and @The Masters.