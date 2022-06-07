How to Watch the LIV Golf Debut Event in London

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson headline the LIV Golf opener. Here's how to watch online and on TV.

LIV Golf kicks off Thursday, June 9, at Centurion Club outside of London. Phil Mickelson will make his highly anticipated return to golf, and is slated to compete. He’ll be joined by other PGA Tour and European Tour notables, including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen. The debut event is expected to be broadcast on a variety of online and streaming outlets. Arlo White, a leading voice of the Premier League in the United States, will serve as lead play-by-play caller. Former Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz and Asian Tour player Dom Boulet will join White in the booth.

How to Watch LIV Golf

The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. local (9 a.m. ET), with free live streams available on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. LIV Golf also plans to augment their coverage with 60 on-course microphones – some of which will be worn by players and caddies – and 50 cameras.

How to Watch LIV Golf on TV

As of today, the LIV Golf debut event in London will not be available to view on TV. But a press release states that the event will air “on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world.” It remains unclear if any of those broadcasters will be on television, but the website adds that more details are coming soon.

Phil Mickelson returns to golf this week at the debut LIV Golf event outside London. USA Today

Who is Playing in the LIV Golf Debut Event?

Here’s the full field for this weeks’ LIV Golf event:

(48 players)

Oliver Bekker, South Africa

Richard Bland, England

Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Thailand

Laurie Canter, England

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (amateur), Thailand

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa

Oliver Fisher, England

Sergio Garcia, Spain

Talor Gooch, USA

Branden Grace, South Africa

Justin Harding, South Africa

Sam Horsfield, England

Dustin Johnson, USA

Matt Jones, Australia

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand

Martin Kaymer, Germany

Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand

Sihwan Kim, USA

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan

Chase Koepka, USA

Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain

Viraj Madappa, India

Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland

Phil Mickelson, USA

Jediah Morgan, Australia

Kevin Na, USA

Shaun Norris, South Africa

Andy Ogletree, USA

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

Wade Ormsby, Australia

Adrian Otaegui, Spain

Turk Pettit, USA

James Piot (amateur), USA

Ian Poulter, England

David Puig (amateur), Spain

JC Ritchie, South Africa

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

Travis Smyth, Australia

Ian Snyman, South Africa

Hudson Swafford, USA

Hideto Tanihara, Japan

Peter Uihlein, USA

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe

Lee Westwood, England

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria

Blake Windred, Australia

Kevin Yuan, Australia