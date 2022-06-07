Skip to main content

How to Watch the LIV Golf Debut Event in London

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson headline the LIV Golf opener. Here's how to watch online and on TV.

LIV Golf kicks off Thursday, June 9, at Centurion Club outside of London. Phil Mickelson will make his highly anticipated return to golf, and is slated to compete. He’ll be joined by other PGA Tour and European Tour notables, including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen. The debut event is expected to be broadcast on a variety of online and streaming outlets. Arlo White, a leading voice of the Premier League in the United States, will serve as lead play-by-play caller. Former Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz and Asian Tour player Dom Boulet will join White in the booth.

How to Watch LIV Golf

The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. local (9 a.m. ET), with free live streams available on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. LIV Golf also plans to augment their coverage with 60 on-course microphones – some of which will be worn by players and caddies – and 50 cameras.

How to Watch LIV Golf on TV

As of today, the LIV Golf debut event in London will not be available to view on TV. But a press release states that the event will air “on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world.” It remains unclear if any of those broadcasters will be on television, but the website adds that more details are coming soon.

Phil Mickelson returns to golf this week at the debut LIV Golf event outside London.

Phil Mickelson returns to golf this week at the debut LIV Golf event outside London.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Who is Playing in the LIV Golf Debut Event?

Here’s the full field for this weeks’ LIV Golf event:

(48 players)

Oliver Bekker, South Africa
Richard Bland, England
Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Thailand
Laurie Canter, England
Ratchanon Chantananuwat (amateur), Thailand
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
Oliver Fisher, England
Sergio Garcia, Spain
Talor Gooch, USA
Branden Grace, South Africa
Justin Harding, South Africa
Sam Horsfield, England
Dustin Johnson, USA
Matt Jones, Australia
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
Martin Kaymer, Germany
Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
Sihwan Kim, USA
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan
Chase Koepka, USA
Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
Viraj Madappa, India
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland
Phil Mickelson, USA
Jediah Morgan, Australia
Kevin Na, USA
Shaun Norris, South Africa
Andy Ogletree, USA
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
Wade Ormsby, Australia
Adrian Otaegui, Spain
Turk Pettit, USA
James Piot (amateur), USA
Ian Poulter, England
David Puig (amateur), Spain
JC Ritchie, South Africa
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
Travis Smyth, Australia
Ian Snyman, South Africa
Hudson Swafford, USA
Hideto Tanihara, Japan
Peter Uihlein, USA
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
Lee Westwood, England
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
Blake Windred, Australia
Kevin Yuan, Australia

Phil Mickelson returns to golf this week at the debut LIV Golf event outside London.
News

How to Watch the LIV Golf Debut Event in London

By Morning Read Staff15 seconds ago
Rory McIlroy is pictured at the 2021 PGA Championship.
News

2022 RBC Canadian Open: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff30 minutes ago
Tiger Woods is shown on Saturday at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Tiger Woods Withdraws From U.S. Open, Looks Ahead to British Open

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Dustin-Johnson
News

Dustin Johnson Surrenders PGA Tour Membership, Likely Also Ryder Cup Status

By Bob Harig3 hours ago
Erik Compton is pictured lining up a putt.
News

No One Remembers Who Finished Second, Especially Not These U.S. Open Players

By Gary Van Sickle3 hours ago
The Ranking
Phil Mickelson is pictured on the Sports Illustrated Daily Cover.
News

A Disruptor to the PGA Tour Is Here, and Professional Golf May Never Be the Same

By Bob Harig4 hours ago
The The Phantom of the Open: Christian Lee as Gene Flitcroft and Mark Rylance as Maurice Flitcroft
Hobbies

'The Phantom of the Open' Brings Maurice Flitcroft's Amusing, Inspiring Story to Big Screen

By Tony Dear5 hours ago
An array of Ecco BIOM H4
Gear

For Ecco, Comfort Is at Soul of Golf Shoe Design

By Ken Klavon5 hours ago
Desert Course
Where to Golf Next

A New Duel in the Desert at Mexico’s Cabo del Sol

By Joe Passov5 hours ago