How To Watch the PGA Championship on TV, Streaming

Skip to main content

How To Watch the 2022 PGA Championship on TV, Streaming

The season's second major offers a number of viewing options including a new 'alternate' broadcast by ESPN.

The TV-watching experience for major championships seemingly gets better every year, doesn't it? The PGA Championship from Southern Hills will have coverage from the first to last shot each round, either on broadcast TV or online, and ESPN will debut a new way to watch golf entirely.

Here's how to watch the PGA Championship.

Full Coverage (times ET)

Thursday, May 19:
ESPN+ 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Watch on FuboTV
ESPN 2-8 p.m.

Friday, May 20:
ESPN+ 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
ESPN 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, May 21:
ESPN+ 8-10 a.m.
ESPN 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
CBS 1-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 22:
ESPN+ 8-10 a.m.
ESPN 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
CBS 1-7 p.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins (times ET)

The popular "Manningcast" format that aired during "Monday Night Football" broadcasts last year is coming to golf, with host Joe Buck and ESPN golf personality Michael Collins. Peyton and Eli Manning are expected to stop by the broadcast at some point during the tournament, with other special guests including Fred Couples, Charles Barkley and Troy Aikman.

Thursday, May 19:
ESPN 1-2 p.m. Watch on FuboTV
ESPN2 2-5 p.m.

Friday, May 20:
ESPN 1-2 p.m.
ESPN2 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 21:
ESPN 9-10 a.m.
ESPN+ 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sunday, May 22:
ESPN 9-10 a.m.
ESPN+ 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

ESPN+ will air shot-by-shot coverage from featured groups in the morning and afternoon throughout the tournament. Below are the groups for Round 1.

Morning Featured Groups (Tee Times ET)

8:38 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
8:49 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
9 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith
9:11 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

Afternoon Featured Groups (Tee Times ET)

2:03 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott
2:14 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
2:25 p.m.: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III
2:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Featured Holes 

Thursday, May 19 (Nos. 16-18):
ESPN+ 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Watch on FuboTV

Friday, May 20 (Nos. 16-18):
ESPN+ 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 (Nos. 15-17):
ESPN+ Noon-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 22 (Nos. 15-17):
ESPN+ Noon-7 p.m.

Tiger Woods is pictured before the 2022 Masters.
News

How To Watch the PGA Championship on TV, Streaming

By Morning Read Staff22 seconds ago
Jordan Spieth is pictured during practice rounds for the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

One PGA Away From the Career Grand Slam, Jordan Spieth and His Game are Ready

By Bob Harig51 minutes ago
Wyatt Worthington II chips up to a green during a practice round in the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

Black Club Pro Wyatt Worthington II Hoping to Inspire at PGA Championship

By Associated Press1 hour ago
The Grill Room Golf Show Podcast with Bob and Jay
Podcasts

Listen: Previewing the PGA Championship, and K.H. Lee's feat

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.2 hours ago
Caddie Network - Article
News

Listen: Veteran Caddie Breaks Down Secrets of Southern Hills

By T.J. Auclair5 hours ago
Scottie Scheffer watches a chip shot during practice for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
News

Only One Player Can Win a Grand Slam This Year. Remember Scottie Scheffler?

By Gary Van Sickle20 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-PGA
News

Best Bets: Stars Are Aligned This Week For Bettors to Cash in at PGA Championship

By Jeff Ritter, Scott Jenstad and Jeff Erickson22 hours ago
Brooks Koepka is pictured at the 2022 Masters.
News

Brooks Koepka Looking to Unlock Code to Major Success Again

By Alex Miceli22 hours ago
Tiger Woods practices from a bunker at the 2022 PGA Championship.
News

His Health Improving, Tiger Woods Eyes Contending at PGA: 'I Feel Like I Can'

By Bob Harig23 hours ago