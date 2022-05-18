How To Watch the PGA Championship on TV, Streaming

The season's second major offers a number of viewing options including a new 'alternate' broadcast by ESPN.

The TV-watching experience for major championships seemingly gets better every year, doesn't it? The PGA Championship from Southern Hills will have coverage from the first to last shot each round, either on broadcast TV or online, and ESPN will debut a new way to watch golf entirely.

Here's how to watch the PGA Championship.

Full Coverage (times ET)

Thursday, May 19:

ESPN+ 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

ESPN 2-8 p.m.

Friday, May 20:

ESPN+ 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

ESPN 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, May 21:

ESPN+ 8-10 a.m.

ESPN 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

CBS 1-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 22:

ESPN+ 8-10 a.m.

ESPN 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

CBS 1-7 p.m.

PGA Championship with Joe Buck and Michael Collins (times ET)

The popular "Manningcast" format that aired during "Monday Night Football" broadcasts last year is coming to golf, with host Joe Buck and ESPN golf personality Michael Collins. Peyton and Eli Manning are expected to stop by the broadcast at some point during the tournament, with other special guests including Fred Couples, Charles Barkley and Troy Aikman.

Thursday, May 19:

ESPN 1-2 p.m.

ESPN2 2-5 p.m.

Friday, May 20:

ESPN 1-2 p.m.

ESPN2 2-5 p.m.

Saturday, May 21:

ESPN 9-10 a.m.

ESPN+ 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, May 22:

ESPN 9-10 a.m.

ESPN+ 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Groups, Featured Holes

ESPN+ will air shot-by-shot coverage from featured groups in the morning and afternoon throughout the tournament. Below are the groups for Round 1.

Morning Featured Groups (Tee Times ET)

8:38 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

8:49 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

9 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

9:11 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

Afternoon Featured Groups (Tee Times ET)

2:03 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott

2:14 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

2:25 p.m.: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Harold Varner III

2:36 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Featured Holes

Thursday, May 19 (Nos. 16-18):

ESPN+ 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m.



Friday, May 20 (Nos. 16-18):

ESPN+ 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 21 (Nos. 15-17):

ESPN+ Noon-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 22 (Nos. 15-17):

ESPN+ Noon-7 p.m.