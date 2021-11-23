Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
The Ideal Holiday Gift Guide for Her

Inspired gift ideas for the women on your holiday shopping list. All you need is the bow.
Author:

Franklin Sports: Pickleball Set

FranklinSports_Pickleball

> Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is the fastest growing sport in America. … The Jet paddle set is the perfect combination of playability and functionality. … Set includes everything needed to get started. ... Comfort grips are form-fitting and non-slip. … Paddles are made with a dual-plated aluminum surface for accurate and powerful shot-making. … Pickleballs are USAPA approved.

> Price: $49.

> Shop: FranklinSports.com

Daphne’s: Golf Club Headcovers

Daphne's Headcovers - For Her Gift List '21

> Daphne's has been a maker of premium-quality headcovers for more than 40 years. … With more than 175 designs to choose from, there’s a cover for everyone to express the funner side of golf. … Protects drivers, hybrids and fairway clubs. … Adds individuality and personality to any golf bag. … Custom embroidery available for an additional charge.

> Price: $25-$36.

> Shop: DaphnesHeadcovers.com

Kjus: Osaka Travel Coat

Kjus_OsakaTravelCoat

> Three-in-one coat with an inner and outer jacket that can be worn together or separately. … It's waterproof with a highly breathable shell. … Has an adjustable hood, fleece-lined collar and easy-close magnetic storm flap. … Soft premium down with 650-fill for warmth. … Ideal for travel and commute.

> Price: $1,199.

> Shop: Kjus.com

Renwick Golf: Golf Motif Sweater

RenwickGolf_GolfMotifSweater

> A fun way to express love for golf, Renwick partnered with Ellsworth & Ivey to make this exclusive sweater in ivory with navy block letters. … Made with a blend of 45 percent cotton and acrylic. … Machine washable. … Runs large, so if in between sizes, size down. … Available in sizes XS-XL. 

> Price: $125.

> Shop: RenwickGolf.com

Lululemon: Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon_Bag

> Designed for those on the move, the bag holds a phone, keys and wallet for hands-free convenience. … Versatile, easy-access zippered pockets for essentials. … Water-repellent fabric for on-the-go and travel. … 14 colorways to choose from. … Belt bags are the new fanny pack.

> Price: $38.

> Shop: Lululemon.com

Foray Golf: Packable Quilted Vest

ForayGolf_Vest

> Lightweight and not bulky thanks to mid-weight, eco-friendly down alternative. ... Vest is ideal for layering and when a little extra warmth is needed. … Includes packing pouch with cinch for a perfect travel companion. … Shell is water-repellent nylon. … Available in three colors: blue, dark grey marl and grey. … Sizes XS-XXL.

> Price: $150.

> Shop: ForayGolf.com

Macade Golf: Four-Way Stretch Jogger

MacadeGolf_Four-WayStretchJogger

> A sport alternative to regular golf trousers. … Slim fitting and slightly cropped with trendy elastic leg cuff and zippers for enhanced ventilation. … Silicone gel lining inside the waistband keeps tops neatly in place. … Made from performance polyester and spandex for a flattering fit. … Available in olive, black, light grey and dark grey. … Sizes XS-XL.

> Price: $95.

> Shop: MacadeGolf.com

Calliope Golf: Birdie Vibes Beanie

CalliopeGolf

> Fun, cute, novelty beanie gives a message of positivity on the golf course while keeping your head warm. … Made with soft acrylic knit with pom-pom top. … In navy blue with white graphics and lettering. … One size fits most and it’s unisex. … Birdie Vibes logo is also available on a camo hoodie and t-shirt. … Designed in the Pacific Northwest.

> Price: $32

> Shop: CalliopeGolf.com

Disclaimer: All of our picks are independently selected by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

