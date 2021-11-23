The Ideal Holiday Gift Guide for Her
Franklin Sports: Pickleball Set
> Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is the fastest growing sport in America. … The Jet paddle set is the perfect combination of playability and functionality. … Set includes everything needed to get started. ... Comfort grips are form-fitting and non-slip. … Paddles are made with a dual-plated aluminum surface for accurate and powerful shot-making. … Pickleballs are USAPA approved.
> Price: $49.
> Shop: FranklinSports.com
Daphne’s: Golf Club Headcovers
> Daphne's has been a maker of premium-quality headcovers for more than 40 years. … With more than 175 designs to choose from, there’s a cover for everyone to express the funner side of golf. … Protects drivers, hybrids and fairway clubs. … Adds individuality and personality to any golf bag. … Custom embroidery available for an additional charge.
> Price: $25-$36.
> Shop: DaphnesHeadcovers.com
Kjus: Osaka Travel Coat
> Three-in-one coat with an inner and outer jacket that can be worn together or separately. … It's waterproof with a highly breathable shell. … Has an adjustable hood, fleece-lined collar and easy-close magnetic storm flap. … Soft premium down with 650-fill for warmth. … Ideal for travel and commute.
> Price: $1,199.
> Shop: Kjus.com
Renwick Golf: Golf Motif Sweater
> A fun way to express love for golf, Renwick partnered with Ellsworth & Ivey to make this exclusive sweater in ivory with navy block letters. … Made with a blend of 45 percent cotton and acrylic. … Machine washable. … Runs large, so if in between sizes, size down. … Available in sizes XS-XL.
> Price: $125.
> Shop: RenwickGolf.com
Lululemon: Everywhere Belt Bag
> Designed for those on the move, the bag holds a phone, keys and wallet for hands-free convenience. … Versatile, easy-access zippered pockets for essentials. … Water-repellent fabric for on-the-go and travel. … 14 colorways to choose from. … Belt bags are the new fanny pack.
> Price: $38.
> Shop: Lululemon.com
Foray Golf: Packable Quilted Vest
> Lightweight and not bulky thanks to mid-weight, eco-friendly down alternative. ... Vest is ideal for layering and when a little extra warmth is needed. … Includes packing pouch with cinch for a perfect travel companion. … Shell is water-repellent nylon. … Available in three colors: blue, dark grey marl and grey. … Sizes XS-XXL.
> Price: $150.
> Shop: ForayGolf.com
Macade Golf: Four-Way Stretch Jogger
> A sport alternative to regular golf trousers. … Slim fitting and slightly cropped with trendy elastic leg cuff and zippers for enhanced ventilation. … Silicone gel lining inside the waistband keeps tops neatly in place. … Made from performance polyester and spandex for a flattering fit. … Available in olive, black, light grey and dark grey. … Sizes XS-XL.
> Price: $95.
> Shop: MacadeGolf.com
Calliope Golf: Birdie Vibes Beanie
> Fun, cute, novelty beanie gives a message of positivity on the golf course while keeping your head warm. … Made with soft acrylic knit with pom-pom top. … In navy blue with white graphics and lettering. … One size fits most and it’s unisex. … Birdie Vibes logo is also available on a camo hoodie and t-shirt. … Designed in the Pacific Northwest.
> Price: $32
> Shop: CalliopeGolf.com
