The Ideal Holiday Gift Guide for Him
Holderness & Bourne: The Perry Vest
> Versatile, high-performance fleece vest is designed for warmth and comfort. … Insulated chest panel and hidden-zippered side pockets protect against the elements. … Synthetic stretch fleece fabric is soft as well as functional. … Thoughtful sizing with the small and medium offering slim fits, large is moderately slim, xtra large and XXL have a more accommodative, classic fit. … Three colors — bordeaux herringbone, navy herringbone and heathered gray.
> Price: $195.
> Shop: HoldernessandBourne.com
Precision Pro Golf: R1 Smart Rangefinder
> The R1 Smart rangefinder is Precision Pro Golf’s most-advanced model to date. … The device features game-changing MySlope technology, a personalized slope calculation that creates an adjusted distance specific to a player and the environment. MySlope combines a player’s unique ball data — launch angle, ball speed, spin rate — with environmental variables such as temperature, altitude and humidity — to provide unique yardage readings specific to every player and shot.
> Price: $319.
> Shop: PrecisionProGolf.com
Lyle & Scott: Racked Rib Beanie
> The perfect accessory to provide warmth and add some color to your outfit. … Soft 80 percent lambswool provides ultimate comfort and wearability. … Trim enough to easily store in a coat pocket. … Signature Lyle & Scott Golden Eagle branding adds inspiration. … Ribbed detail and contrast-stitch knit rim gives a sporty, modern update to a cool weather wardrobe staple. … One size fits most. … Comes in dark navy, mid-grey, olive, rust and black. … Matching and coordinating gloves and scarves are also available.
> Price: $45.
> Shop: LyleandScott.com
Ecco: Biom H4 Shoe
> From the award-winning Biom line, the H4 features innovative stability and traction technology for advanced performance and motion control through the swing. A visible stabilizer wraps around the foot from the outsole to the midsole for enhanced shoe-to-ground connection. … Premium performance leather uppers are 100-percent Gore-Tex waterproof. … New Ecco Mtn Grip outsole has three zones of traction, blending stability, durability and rotational support. … Offered in four colorways — some with contemporary vibrant color pops.
> Price: $200.
> Shop: EccoUSA.com | Buy in our store
SuperStroke: WristLock Golf Grip
> SuperStroke putter grips are used by more PGA Tour winners than any competitor. … The new WristLock is USGA-approved and engineered to lock in the upper wrist to prevent any unwanted motion. That leads to greater consistency in starting the ball on line and creating overall distance control. … Patented No Taper Technology creates even grip pressure. … The grip’s parallel design has a uniform lower-hand profile to minimize grip pressure and maintain putter head path. … Works for both right- and left-handed golfers as well as most putting styles such as traditional, left-hand low and claw. ... Customers can personalize any putter grip with text or images.
> Price: $29.
> Shop: SuperStrokeGolf.com
The Clover: Whiskey
> After every round of golf, the late great Bobby Jones liked to enjoy three fingers of the finest local whiskey. ... To sustain the legacy of golf’s greatest gentleman and champion, The Clover Whiskey portfolio features single-barrel, straight whiskeys distilled with excellence and integrity. … The Clover was originally allocated only to the finest clubs and resorts, but has now opened its distribution across the country for others to experience its distinguished taste. … Seen in Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club and Lodge, East Lake Golf Club, Pinehurst Resort and more. … There are three expressions: single barrel straight bourbon, single barrel straight Tennessee bourbon and single barrel straight rye.
> Price: Upon request.
> Shop: TheCloverWhiskey.com
Jones Sport: Scout Backpack
> Functionally designed to tackle the most rugged hike or urban commute. … Large capacity holds extra layers for hiking or golf. … Protective interior padded sleeve for laptop. … Two side sleeves: one with cinch-closure and another with a clasped flap. … Exterior zipper allows for quick access. … Luggage strap secures the backpack to a roller travel bag. … Made from sturdy Jones Nylon/Tarpaulin. … Available in six colors.
> Price: $130.
> Shop: JonesSportsCo.com
Galvin Green: Noah Pant
> Designed with mechanical stretch fabric and inserts for optimum freedom of movement. … Galvin Green's proprietary Ventil8 Plus fabric is extremely breathable and the quick dry, moisture-wicking feature provides comfort while UV 20+ offers protection from the sun. … Fabric is sustainable and Bluesign approved. … Lightweight, soft and comfortable with front and back pockets. … Shirt gripper waistband … Machine wash warm/hang dry. … Eleven colors to choose from in sizes 28-40.
> Price: $149.
> Shop: GalvinGreen.com
Greyson Clothiers: Sequoia Luxe Jacket
> The Sequoia Luxe full-zip jacket has a windproof shell made with a brushed-back fleece lining for comfort and warmth. … Tonal side panels, shoulder paneling and rib inserts along the sleeves inject modern styling, while the bungee located on the bottom hem provides a customizable fit. … Breathable with plenty of stretch, the Sequoia is a "wear everywhere" piece. … Available in four colors, sizes S-XXL.
> Price: $225.
> Shop: GreysonClothiers.com
Disclaimer: All of our picks are independently selected by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.