The Ideal Holiday Gift Guide for Him

> SuperStroke putter grips are used by more PGA Tour winners than any competitor. … The new WristLock is USGA-approved and engineered to lock in the upper wrist to prevent any unwanted motion. That leads to greater consistency in starting the ball on line and creating overall distance control. … Patented No Taper Technology creates even grip pressure. … The grip’s parallel design has a uniform lower-hand profile to minimize grip pressure and maintain putter head path. … Works for both right- and left-handed golfers as well as most putting styles such as traditional, left-hand low and claw. ... Customers can personalize any putter grip with text or images.

> Price: $29.

> Shop: SuperStrokeGolf.com