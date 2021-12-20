Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
'I'll Never Doubt Tiger Again:' Todd Lewis Shares Thoughts on Tiger Woods' Return at PNC Championship

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis joins the show to share his observations following Tiger and Charlie Woods' performance at the PNC Championship.
Author:
and

Golf Channel's Todd Lewis joins the latest Golf Talk America Podcast to share his thoughts and observations after following Tiger and Charlie Woods' strong performance at the PNC Championship. “I’ll Never doubt Tiger again,” Lewis says. Lewis also catches up with Matt Kuchar to get his thoughts on how far Tiger might be from a PGA Tour-ready swing. Kuchar's answer is swift and definitive.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Golf Talk America coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

