Listen: Inside the Wyndham, and What It's Like to Host a PGA Tour Event

In a new episode, Sedgefield Country Club Director of Golf Eric Ferguson joins the show to talk all things Wyndham.

It is Wyndham Week here and this week the Friars Golf Podcast meets Sedgefield Country Club Director of Golf, Eric Ferguson. He talks about everything inside the Greensboro staple. Get an inside look into what it takes to host a PGA Tour event.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of the Friars Golf Podcast coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.