On Tuesday, Jessica Korda, the No. 16 female player in the world, announced that a back injury will sideline her for the remainder of the LPGA season.

“Unfortunately, my season has come to an end with a back injury. Playing anything further would have made my recovery a lot longer, so per doctor recommendation and talking to my team, we’ve decided that this is the right call,” Korda wrote on Instagram.

The LPGA Tour has just two events remaining in the season, this week’s Pelican Women’s Championship in Belleair, Fla., and the CME Group Tour Championship hosted at Tiburon Golf Club. Highlights of Korda’s year on tour include strong finishes in two of the five women’s majors, including a second place finish at the Chevron Championship—her best-ever finish in a major—and a top-10 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

“I’m beyond bummed,” Korda continued. “I haven’t had the most luck when it comes to injuries in my career, nonetheless I’m going to keep on keeping on. Excited to be back next year for my 13th season on tour healthier and stronger.”

In February, Korda was battling a separate injury—an intercostal muscle sprain—that forced her to withdraw from the LPGA’s Drive On Championship. Her sister, world No. 4 Nelly Korda, has also been dealing with recovery after she had surgery to remove a blood clot in her left arm this spring.