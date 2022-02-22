Joaquin Niemann's Win at Genesis Capped Wild Week of Golf News

From Phil Mickelson's Saudi comments, to Tiger's appearance, it was a big week in the golf world. In this new episode, the hosts break it all down.

It was a wild weekend at Riviera, where Joaquin Neiman pulled a wire-to-wire victory, and host Alex Lauzon correctly predicted his first winner of the year.

The Genesis Invitational also meant that host Tiger Woods would be present, and Alex's hopes and dreams continue to be dashed, as Woods refuses to put a timeline on his return.

The weekend also featured tough news for the Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia-backed golf league, as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour, and Phil Mickelson revealed his extensive involvement, and reasons why.

In Florida, Bernard Langer continues to show what happens when you're one of the most prolific and consistent golfers in the world - you win.

The Florida Swing begins this weekend, albeit with a more tepid field, at the Honda Classic, where Alex thinks your money is best spent on someone who isn't expected to win.

In Tuned In, Michael is watching a new Amazon Prime show with one very fit man, while Alex is getting ready for the premiere of a movie starring a friend of the podcast.

This week's guest is Peter Ashley, the President of Cava Mobile, who chatted with Alex at the PGA Merchandise Show about how technology can make supporting employees and companies easy and fun.

Michael is reveling in the fact that his former NY Giants' head coach is now on Alex's Patriots coaching staff, and Alex can't help but wonder what Joe Judge's new role will do to his beloved Patriots.

The NBA All Star Weekend has come and gone, and Alex is ready to eulogize the Slam Dunk Contest.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex returns to The Cheesecake Factory, while Michael is baking focaccia, brownies, and cooking up a wonderful steak.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of the Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.