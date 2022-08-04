John Daly Unsuccessfully Lobbied Greg Norman to Let Him Join the LIV Tour

The two-time major champion told TV host Piers Morgan that he "begged" to be a part of the startup circuit, to no avail.

Phil Mickelson is the only PGA Tour Champions-aged player in LIV Golf, but John Daly wishes that wasn't the case.

Daly appeared as a guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and said "I begged Greg Norman to let me be on the LIV Tour."

The LIV Tour has signed multiple major champions this summer including Henrik Stenson and Bubba Watson, both who are over 40 years old. Mickelson, at 52, has been with LIV since its first event in London in June. But Daly, 56, won't be joining them.

"Well, Greg says he's not doing anymore (invitations), and I'm too old," Daly said, drawing laughter from the host.

Daly has made more than $10 million in his PGA Tour career, including wins at the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 British Open, and more than $2.1 million on the PGA Tour Champions.

He has made more than 100 starts on the 50-and-over circuit, but made a point of saying that he didn't think the returns were very much.

"We don't play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour," he said, adding that he plays two or three pro-ams each week on the tour.

"I'm not getting a lot out of this, what are we doing? I'd rather play with amateurs than the pros sometimes, but we've got to get compensated for that, and the LIV Tour is giving players that.

Daly played two rounds at last month's British Open with LIV member Bryson DeChambeau.

"He said it's the greatest thing on Earth," Daly said, adding that DeChambeau said "we still play a pro-am, it's two pros, two amateurs, we're done in four hours."

Daly, who has released three studio albums, had one more suggestion for a way onto the LIV Tour.

"Let me get all my friends to do the concerts," he said.