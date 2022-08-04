Skip to main content

John Daly Unsuccessfully Lobbied Greg Norman to Let Him Join the LIV Tour

The two-time major champion told TV host Piers Morgan that he "begged" to be a part of the startup circuit, to no avail.

Phil Mickelson is the only PGA Tour Champions-aged player in LIV Golf, but John Daly wishes that wasn't the case.

Daly appeared as a guest on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and said "I begged Greg Norman to let me be on the LIV Tour."

The LIV Tour has signed multiple major champions this summer including Henrik Stenson and Bubba Watson, both who are over 40 years old. Mickelson, at 52, has been with LIV since its first event in London in June. But Daly, 56, won't be joining them.

"Well, Greg says he's not doing anymore (invitations), and I'm too old," Daly said, drawing laughter from the host.

Daly has made more than $10 million in his PGA Tour career, including wins at the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 British Open, and more than $2.1 million on the PGA Tour Champions.

He has made more than 100 starts on the 50-and-over circuit, but made a point of saying that he didn't think the returns were very much.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"We don't play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour," he said, adding that he plays two or three pro-ams each week on the tour.

"I'm not getting a lot out of this, what are we doing? I'd rather play with amateurs than the pros sometimes, but we've got to get compensated for that, and the LIV Tour is giving players that. 

Daly played two rounds at last month's British Open with LIV member Bryson DeChambeau.

"He said it's the greatest thing on Earth," Daly said, adding that DeChambeau said "we still play a pro-am, it's two pros, two amateurs, we're done in four hours."

Daly, who has released three studio albums, had one more suggestion for a way onto the LIV Tour.

"Let me get all my friends to do the concerts," he said.

John Daly at 2020 TimberTech Championship
News

John Daly Unsuccessfully Lobbied Greg Norman to Let Him Join the LIV Tour

By John Schwarb15 seconds ago
Broadcaster Vin Scully is pictured in the booth at Dodger Stadium in 2014.
News

Vin Scully, a Voice for All Sports, Also Blessed Golf With His Distinct Style

By John Hawkins35 minutes ago
Media Buffet
P1_BAMOR10262020-Going-Pro-Cover---1200x675
News

Listen: How Appearing on a TV Game Show Affected One Aspiring Pro's Career

By Kelly Okun1 hour ago
Friars-Podcast-Final
News

Listen: Inside the Wyndham, and What It's Like to Host a PGA Tour Event

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Talor Gooch is pictured at the 2022 British Open.
News

A Temporary Restraining Order Is the First Piece of Business as LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour Begins in Court

By Alex Miceli2 hours ago
Phil-Mickelson-LIV2
News

Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals

By Bob Harig18 hours ago
Steph Kyriacou on the 1st hole during the first round of the AIG Women’s Open 2021
News

AIG Women's Open Features a Record Purse, But Could That Money Have Been Used Elsewhere?

By Alex Miceli18 hours ago
Commentary
Epson-Action
News

This Week the Epson Tour Will Make History at French Lick Resort

By Ally Lutter20 hours ago
Phil-Mickelson-LIV
News

Phil Mickelson Among 11 LIV Golf Players to File Lawsuit Against PGA Tour for Antitrust Violations

By Bob Harig21 hours ago