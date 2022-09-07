Skip to main content

Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa Among Six U.S. Presidents Cup Captain's Picks

Davis Love III added six picks Wednesday to round out his team; all but Kevin Kisner were not already in the top 12 of the final points list.

U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III added six players to his team Wednesday that will take on an International squad in two weeks at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Love, who has served twice as U.S. Ryder Cup team captain, named Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young to the team.

Kisner was the only player who did not finish in the top 12 of the final points list through the BMW Championship three weeks ago.

At that time, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas and Tony Finau made the team automatically.

Will Zalatoris, who was seventh in the points standings, is unable to compete due to a lower back injury that he suffered during the BMW Championship.

The four-day event begins on Sept. 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

