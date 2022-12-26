Breakout Golfers to Watch in 2023: Justin Suh

In this end-of-year series, we look ahead to 2023 and players who are primed for a breakout. Next on the list: Justin Suh.

There were several breakout stars in 2022 (hello, Tom Kim and Atthaya Thitikul, to name two) but many more golfers look ready for prime time in 2023. In this series, we're highlighting names to know. Next up: Justin Suh. (Previously: Chris Gotterup)

Why Justin Suh is a Player to Watch in 2023

Name: Justin Suh

Hometown: San Jose, California

College: USC

Why He's a 2023 Breakout Candidate: Suh’s name may sounds familiar to you, and here’s why: In 2019, the two-time USC All-American sat alongside Viktor Hovland, Matthew Wolff, and Collin Morikawa during a press conference at the Travelers Championship as one of the annual sponsor’s exemptions. All eyes were on the four young guns. That summer, as Hovland, Wolff, and Morikawa smashed their professional debuts in historic fashion, Suh dealt with a wrist injury that set him back. He was relegated to other tours, and there were times when he didn’t have opportunities to compete for more than a month.

After three years of watching that original trio surge into the spotlight, however, Suh is finally catching up. Now injury-free, Suh had a stellar Korn Ferry Tour season in 2022, with 10 top-10s in 24 starts and a clutch win at the KFT Championship. The maiden victory solidified his fully-exempt status on the PGA Tour in 2023, and it will send him into his debut season with some serious momentum.

Suh was able to dial in his swing with coach Bill Johnson and put a special emphasis on statistics with USC’s former head coach Chris Zambri, whose ball-striking tests have been adopted into Scott Fawcett’s app, DECADE, and used most notably by Will Zalatoris for on-course strategy. Suh’s newfound consistency and confidence has him set for an exciting 2023, if you’re not totally convinced to pay attention to him just yet, take a look at his wedge work with certified short game sorcerer Gabriel Hjertstedt.

So put Suh on your watch list for 2023, and thank us later.