Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search

Kevin Streelman Talks About His Wild Days on Mini Tours, Upcoming Open at St. Andrews

In a wide-ranging interview, Streelman highlights his journey to the PGA Tour, and why nothing beats a St. Andrews Open.

In this episode, veteran Tour pro Kevin Streelman talks about his mini-tour days when he put 350K miles on his car over a couple of seasons to chase his dream of a PGA Tour card. We also get into why Scottsdale is so special to him -- he cut his teeth in golf there while making $6 an hour cleaning clubs at one club and caddying at another. Streelman also touches on what it feels like to stand inside the Coliseum 16th hole as a player. The adrenaline is off the charts and Streelman gives us a couple examples.

Streelman and host Garrett Johnston also cover the upcoming Open Championship at St. Andrews and why golf fans should make the pilgrimage this year. He calls the Open at St Andrews an “electric” experience as you walk around the course and the old town of St Andrews. “You go to a pub, there’s low ceilings, everyone’s shoulder to shoulder, but you have a great beer and there’s dancing and everyone’s singing.”

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tags
terms:
Kevin Streelman

Beyond the Clubhouse
News

Kevin Streelman Talks About His Wild Days on Mini Tours, Upcoming Open at St. Andrews

15 seconds ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Inside 'The Happiest Place on Turf'

55 minutes ago
unnamed-5
News

Carlos Ortiz Makes It Rain at 16th Hole for Second Straight Day

1 hour ago
rickywysocki_3
News

A Case For Ricky Wysocki as the World's Best Golfer*

1 hour ago
i525_Iron_Lifestyle_3
News

Ping i525 Irons Fix What You Can't See

1 hour ago
BenjaminBeaufils_President-Americas_TAGHeuer
News

Q&A: Benjamin Beaufils discusses TAG Heuer's ‘common ground’ with golf

1 hour ago
Sahith Theegala raises his club after chipping from the rough in the crowd on the 18th hole during Round 3 at the WM Phoenix Open.
News

Theegala Holds Lead at Phoenix Open as Ryder Aces Wild 16th

21 hours ago
Charley-Hoffman
News

Charley Hoffman addresses Instagram rant that criticized USGA, PGA Tour

21 hours ago
16th-hole
News

Watch: Pandemonium Erupts on 16th Hole in Phoenix After Hole-in-One

Feb 12, 2022