Kevin Streelman Talks About His Wild Days on Mini Tours, Upcoming Open at St. Andrews

In this episode, veteran Tour pro Kevin Streelman talks about his mini-tour days when he put 350K miles on his car over a couple of seasons to chase his dream of a PGA Tour card. We also get into why Scottsdale is so special to him -- he cut his teeth in golf there while making $6 an hour cleaning clubs at one club and caddying at another. Streelman also touches on what it feels like to stand inside the Coliseum 16th hole as a player. The adrenaline is off the charts and Streelman gives us a couple examples.

Streelman and host Garrett Johnston also cover the upcoming Open Championship at St. Andrews and why golf fans should make the pilgrimage this year. He calls the Open at St Andrews an “electric” experience as you walk around the course and the old town of St Andrews. “You go to a pub, there’s low ceilings, everyone’s shoulder to shoulder, but you have a great beer and there’s dancing and everyone’s singing.”

