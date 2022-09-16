Skip to main content

Kiawah Island Has Major-Championship History, but It's Special for Average Golfers

In this new episode, a closer look inside Kiawah Island, which a top-level destination for pros and amateur golfers alike.

In a new episode of the Friars Golf Podcast, Kiawah's director of golf Brian Gerard meets with the hosts to discuss an upcoming Friars trip to Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Gerard shares some great major championship stories and helps explain what makes Kiawah so special. Kiawah has hosted big-time professional tournaments, and it's also a great place for ams and recreational players to try some top-level golf.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes coming soon. 

