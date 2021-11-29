Lee Elder, First Black Man to Play in the Masters, Dies at 87

Texan, a four-time PGA Tour winner, made his Masters debut in 1975, then broke the color barrier again at the 1979 Ryder Cup.

Lee Elder joins Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus on the first tee of the 2021 Masters. USA Today Sports | Rob Schumacher

Lee Elder, who famously broke the color barrier at the Masters, died on Sunday at age 87. The news was first reported by African-American Golf Magazine and confirmed by the PGA Tour.

Elder, of Dallas, Texas, won four times on the PGA Tour, but his most notable achievement came when he played the Masters in 1975. Elder missed the cut that year, but made five more appearances, his best finish being a tie for 19th in 1977.

In 2021, Elder joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter at the Masters. Health issues prevented Elder from hitting a ceremonial first tee shot. No cause of Elder's death has been given.

Elder also broke the color barrier in the Ryder Cup, making the 1979 American squad and going 1-3-0 in the United States' 17-11 win over Europe.

“As I look back over the accomplishments I’ve had in my life, the one thing that I’m proudest of is playing in the Ryder Cup and representing my country,” Elder told Golf Digest in 2020.

In 448 PGA Tour starts, Elder won four times and it was the win at the 1974 Monsanto Open that earned him a spot in the Masters the following year. Elder shot rounds of 74 and 78 to miss the cut.

In 1978, Elder won twice. He also won eight times on the PGA Tour Champions from 1984 through 1988.

