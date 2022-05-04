Skip to main content

Lee Westwood Confirms He is Seeking Release to Play in LIV Golf Event

The Englishman told Sky Sports that "many" are seeking permission to play in the opening LIV Golf event next month in London.

Lee Westwood, the world's 58th-ranked player, told Sky Sports on Wednesday that he is seeking a release from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener in his native England.

"I put a release in with the PGA Tour and the European Tour, as many people have," said Westwood, 49. "That's kind of the stage we're at at the moment.

"It's an opportunity to play in a big tournament against some of the best players in the world, in England. I love playing in England in front of the home fans."

Fifteen of the world's top 100 players are among more than 70 who have registered for the first LIV Golf tournament at Centurion Golf Club in London, to be held June 9-11.

Due to player confidentiality agreements no names have been released by LIV Golf, but Phil Mickelson's agent confirmed last week that the six-time major champion had asked for a release.

Westwood, who has won twice on the PGA Tour and 25 times on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), spoke openly about his desire to play and concerns about LIV Golf's backing.

"We've played European Tour events in Saudi Arabia. I've had releases from the PGA Tour that I can go play in Saudi Arabia, it's been no problem to them in previous years," Westwood said. "Formula 1 raced there, Newcastle (soccer club) is owned partly by people in SA, there's been boxing fights, snooker and darts.

"Golf's not the first sport to have links to Saudi Arabia, but it seems to be coming under more scrutiny than anywhere else. Whether you think that's right or not is the individual's opinion."

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is part of LIV Golf Investments, which says its mission is to “make strategic investments in golf to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential." The Public Investment Fund, an autonomous wealth fund administered by the government of Saudi Arabia, is the main shareholder.

