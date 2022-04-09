Listen: Is Scottie Scheffler's Five-Shot Lead Insurmountable?

Skip to main content

Listen: 2022 Masters Day 2 Recap - Is Scottie Scheffler's Five-Shot Lead Insurmountable?

To recap Day 2 at the 2022 Masters, Frank Bassett and Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger discuss Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods and more.

Day 2 at the 2022 Masters is in the books, and Scottie Scheffler has seized a stunning five-shot lead. Only once in Masters history has a player coughed up a five-shot lead through 36 holes. Scheffler, the new No. 1, will be tough to beat.

In this episode, Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Ross Dellenger joins Golf Talk America host Frank Bassett at the Azalea House, just down the road from Augusta National, to talk Scheffler, Tiger Woods and more storylines heading into the weekend.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Live From Augusta coming this weekend on the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

