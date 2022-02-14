Listen: Caddie Tales and a Larry David Story

Justin York has plenty of great stories to share from memorable loops at Whisper Rock -- where PGA Tour players and celebrities are members -- to meeting his hero, former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. York delves into his approach to caddying, what it was like to work for Colt Knost -- now a CBS commentator -- a look at this week’s WM Phoenix Open and a whole lot more.

York has a love of all things Larry David – including a classic story of David with a friend, which could be straight out of a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episode. David was playing in a charity golf tournament and a friend of York’s wanted an autograph afterward. Larry said, “Sure. Let me just grab my pen in my car…” And then took off without signing anything.

