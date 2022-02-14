Skip to main content
Listen: Caddie Tales and a Larry David Story

'Under the Strap' talks with Justin York, who caddies on the PGA Tour for Seung-Yul Noh.
Under The Strap

Justin York has plenty of great stories to share from memorable loops at Whisper Rock -- where PGA Tour players and celebrities are members -- to meeting his hero, former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Troy Aikman. York delves into his approach to caddying, what it was like to work for Colt Knost -- now a CBS commentator -- a look at this week’s WM Phoenix Open and a whole lot more.

York has a love of all things Larry David – including a classic story of David with a friend, which could be straight out of a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episode. David was playing in a charity golf tournament and a friend of York’s wanted an autograph afterward. Larry said, “Sure. Let me just grab my pen in my car…” And then took off without signing anything.

Hit the play button above to listen to the episode, and look for more episodes of the Under the Strap Podcast on the Morning Read Podcast Network. 

