Listen: How to Plan a Golf Buddies' Trip to Vermont

In this new episode, the Friars Club Podcast talks about their upcoming trip to the Granite State.

Fall is just around the corner, so if you want to play golf in the Northeast during foliage season, now is the time to plan a trip. The Friars Club is prepping a golf trip to Vermont and the Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, and they have the details of this excursion and how you can plan your own golf trip to the Granite State.

Hit the play button above to listen and look for more new episodes of the Friars Golf Club Podcast coming soon. 

