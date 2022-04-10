Listen: Is Scottie Scheffler Ready to Make the Leap?

Scheffler will play alongside Cam Smith in Sunday's final group. Morning Read's Bob Harig says the stage is set for a memorable finish.

In a new episode from the Azalea House Hospitality House just down the road from Augusta National, Morning Read's National Writer Bob Harig joins Golf Talk America host Frank Bassett to break down the third round of the 2022 Masters.

Harig says Scheffler might've been the biggest story in golf entering this week -- if not for Tiger Woods. But Scheffler is no longer under the radar, as he'll take a three-shot lead into the final round and will play with Cam Smith in the final group. What should we expect? Harig and Bassett break it down.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more Live From Augusta episodes coming Sunday to the Morning Read Podcast Network.