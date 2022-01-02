Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Listen: The One Time John Madden Was Tempted to Coach Again

Flash back to an interview Ann Liguori did with John Madden before his charity golf tournament in 2000. It's classic Madden, including a tip on how to tell when someone is fibbing about their handicap.
Author:

Ann catches up with the legendary John Madden in a 'Sports Innerview' she did with him on the Madden Cruiser and at his charity golf outing in California in 2000. 

They discuss many topics and Madden tells great stories including why he would rarely watch any of his broadcast work; the one day he missed coaching football once he became a broadcaster, (and it had to do with Jimmy Johnson); why and how he transitioned into broadcasting; about being a bad golfer; the one time he beat Don Shula on the links; on coaches changing their minds once they decide not to coach anymore; and much more.

