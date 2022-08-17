Listen: Three Tips to Become a Great Putter

In a new episode, the hosts from the SeeMore Putters team welcome PGA Professional Ben Pellicani to "the couch," and he discusses the common disconnect between how golfers practice vs. how they play. How should a golfer marry those two processes on the putting green? He also offers three tips that can help anyone become a great putter.

Pellicani has a long history of teaching and coaching players. Starting as one of the country’s youngest directors of instruction at Chartwell CC in Maryland at age 25 before heading to the Mike Bender Golf Academy, he became the first head coach of the MBGA Elite junior development program. He's now a full-time instructor in the Nashville area, where his students range from aspiring junior golfers and recreational players to tour players. He is recognized by Golf Digest as a “Best in State” and a “Best Young Teacher in America."