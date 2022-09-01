LIV is still finalizing its 2023 schedule, but Sports Illustrated has learned more about plans that would include nine U.S. events and five international events, including a stop at Valderrama in Spain.

BOSTON — The 2023 LIV Golf schedule is still on the drawing board, but plans are being made for significant globetrotting, including stops at several renowned venues, with the goal of bringing championship golf to the masses.

Over the last week, a tentative 2023 schedule has been circulating amongst the LIV officials that includes five international events and nine U.S. events, with the season starting in February and ending in September.

The tentative 2023 LIV Golf schedule is as follows:

February: Florida (Course TBD)

February: California (Course TBD)

(Course TBD) March: Tucson (Dove Mountain or the Gallery)

April: Australia (Sydney or Queensland)

April: Singapore (Sentosa)

May: Washington (Week after PGA Championship, Course TBD)

June: Philadelphia (course TBD)

(course TBD) July: London (Centurion)

July: Spain (Valderrama) Week before the Open Championship

August: New Jersey (Bedminster)

August: West Virginia (The Greenbrier)

September: Chicago (course TBD)

(course TBD) September: Toronto or Mexico (course TBD)

(course TBD) September: Florida (Trump Doral)

LIV officials were in Australia two weeks ago visiting venues all over the country, and only one course on their list of finalists declined, according to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

“We’re in a really, really good, interesting position in Australia,” Norman said during an interview with Sports Illustrated Thursday at the LIV event in Boston. “We've got a lot of interest, high-level interest, from people working in government that would love to have us in other states.”

Norman also confirmed that in Australia, LIV would look at doing two years at one venue before moving the tournament around the country, while remaining at each new venue for two years.

Sergio Garcia, an original LIV Golf member, was excited that Spain was going to see a quality field in his home country for the first time since the 2000 WGC-American Express Championship.

“Jon (Rahm), Ollie (Jose Maria Olazabal) and I go home and play, but it’s been a while since a field of this caliber has played in Spain,” Garcia told Sports Illustrated.

The biggest reason the schedule is still fluid, according to Norman, is because of LIV Golf's rapid growth.

The 2023 season was originally penciled in as a beta test, but that plan was scrapped as LIV Golf opted to create a 14-event season.

“Because of the success of the product, and because of the success of players wanting to sign on with us, and believe me, our list is not what we have here today, our list is deep,” Norman said. ”We got three more today that want to sign. And so, our success of our product and nine rounds of golf, accelerated the process of 'OK, next year, we're going to launch.'”