LIV Leaderboard: Henrik Stenson Leads DJ By 3 Shots With 18 Holes to Play

Henrik Stenson is making his LIV Golf debut this week, capping a tulmultuous stretch that saw him lose his European Ryder Cup captaincy because of his LIV Golf participation. Now he has a chance to win his first event and cash a $4 million payday. The Swede shot a 2-under 69 on Satuday a Trump Bedminster to grab a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson entering Sunday. Here's how everyone stands at the third LIV Golf event:

1. Henrik Stenson, -9

2. Dustin Johnson, -6

T3. Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz, Talor Gooch, -5

T6. Lee Westwood, Turk Pettit, Phachara Khongwatmai, -4

T9. Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, -3

T11. Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Matthew Wolff, -2

T14. Chase Koepka, Travis Smyth, Sam Horsfield, E

T17. Paul Casey, Branden Grace, +1

T19. Brooks Koepka, Charles Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Jinichiro Kozuma, Peter Uihlein, Scott Vincent, David Puig, Louis Oosthuizen +2

T28. Bernd Wiesberger, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na, Matt Jones, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, +3

T33. Shaun Norris, James Piot, +4

T35. Pat Perez, Laurie Canter, Graeme McDowell, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Sadom Kaewkanjana, +5

T40. Yuki Inamori, Hudson Swafford, Richard Bland, Phil Mickelson, +6

T44. Abraham Ancer, Wade Ormsby, +7

46. Jediah Morgan, +9

47. Hennie Du Plessis, +10

48. Hideto Tanihara, +12