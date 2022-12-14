LIV Golf Coming to Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia in 2023

With three new U.S. events announced, seven of the 14 events in the second season of the Saudi-backed league are now known.

The Greenbrier hosted a PGA Tour event from 2010 to 2019 and will host LIV Golf next year. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf announced three more tournaments for its 2023 schedule, bringing the total to seven so for the LIV Golf League with seven more tournament dates to be disclosed.

Added on Wednesday were three new venues: The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz. (March 17-19), Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. (May 12-14) and The Greenbrier in West Virginia (Aug. 4-6).

The Tucson event is the same week as the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour and the week following the Players Championship; the LIV event in Oklahoma is the same week as the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship and the week prior to the PGA Championship; and the Greenbrier event is the same week as the Wyndham Championship.

Although not yet announced, LIV Golf is expected to also play the week following the Greenbrier at Trump Bedminster in New Jersey, which would be the same week as the Tour’s first FedEx Cup playoff event at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

LIV Golf had previously announced a tournament in Mexico at Mayakoba, which will open the schedule Feb. 24-26, as well as events in Australia (April 21-23), Singapore (April 28-30) and Spain (June 30-July 2).

Dates for the remaining events are expected before the end of the year and LIV Golf is looking to return to venues it played in 2022 such as The Centurion Club outside of London, Trump Bedminster, The International outside of Boston, Rich Harvest Farms outside of Chicago, and Trump Doral near Miami, which will be the season-ending Team Championship.