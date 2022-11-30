LIV Golf Announces Three More International Events for 2023

In its second year, the Saudi-backed league will play at Mayakoba in Mexico, a PGA Tour site since 2007. Events in Singapore and Spain are also scheduled.

The LIV Golf League will go to Mexico, Singapore and Spain as part of its 2023 schedule, announcing tournaments Wednesday at Mayakoba, Sentosa and Valderrama to go along with a previously-announced event in Australia.

LIV Golf will play 14 tournaments as part of its new league schedule and now has announced four of them. Although it did not confirm that the event scheduled for Mayakoba, near Cancun, will lead the schedule, Feb. 24-26, that is likely to be the case.

The tournament in Singapore will be April 28-30, the week following the event in Adelaide, April 21-23. The Spain event at Valderrama, home of the 1997 Ryder Cup and a long-time DP World Tour tournament, will be June 30-July 2.

That event is expected to precede a tournament at The Centurion Club, July 7-9, outside of London. That is where the first LIV Golf event was played this year and would precede the British Open by two weeks.

“LIV Golf is truly a global league dedicated to expanding the sport throughout the world, and these destinations for the league’s 2023 launch showcase our commitment to tournament play at the highest level,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf’s CEO and commissioner, in a statement. “These venues have played host to signature moments in golf, and we’re excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world’s best courses.”

Norman designed the course at Mayakoba, El Camaleon, where the PGA Tour has played since 2007. Russell Henley won the event there a few weeks ago.

If the London event becomes official, that will likely complete a list of five international destinations.

Although dates have yet to be announced, LIV Golf is expected to play domestic events at three Trump properties, two of which were used this year: Bedminster and Doral. The other would be outside of Washington, D.C.

The Chicago and Boston venues are expected to get return visits as well.

LIV Golf is also looking at venues in Tucson, Ariz., as well as Oklahoma and Florida. It is also expected to play at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.