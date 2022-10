LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok: Final Purse, Payouts, Prize Money as Rookie Wins $4 Million

This summer Eugenio Chacarra made the difficult decision to skip his senior year at Oklahoma State University and join LIV Golf, signing what is reported to be a three-year deal. On Sunday he cashed in from that decision, as the 22-year-old won LIV's event in Thailand, his fifth start as a professional, to earn the $4 million first prize.

Chacarra's team, the Fireballs (along with Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz) won the $3 million first-place prize, so that's another $750,000 for Chacarra.

Here's the full breakdown of payouts from the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

Win: Eugenio Chacarra, -19, $4,000,000

2: Patrick Reed, -16, $2,125,000

T-3: Paul Casey, -15, $1,175,000

T-3: Richard Bland, -15, $1,175,000

T-3: Sihwan Kim, -15, $1,175,000

T-6: James Piot, -14, $737,500

T-6: Harold Varner III, -14, $737,500

T-8: Charles Howell III, -13, $602,500

T-8: Brooks Koepka, -13, $602,500

T-10: Abraham Ancer, -11, $477,500

T-10: Laurie Canter, -11, $477,500

T-10: Ian Poulter, -11, $477,500

T-10: Marc Leishman, -11, $477,500

14: Bryson DeChambeau, -10, $270,000

T-15: Matt Jones, -9, $233,600

T-15: Dustin Johnson, -9, $233,600

T-15: Phil Mickelson, -9, $233,600

T-15: Carlos Ortiz, -9, $233,600

T-15: Lee Westwood, -9, $233,600

T-20: Joaquin Niemann, -8, $174,285

T-20: Sergio Garcia, -8, $174,285

T-20: Sadom Kaewkaniana, -8, $174,285

T-20: Peter Uihlein, -8, $174,285

T-20: Talor Gooch, -8, $174,285

T-20: Jediah Morgan, -8, $174,285

T-20: Kevin Na, -8, $174,285

T-27: Charl Schwartzel, -7, $157,000

T-27: Phachara Khongwatmai, -7, $157,000

T-27: Shaun Norris, -7, $157,000

T-27: Jason Kokrak, -7, $157,000

T-27: Turk Pettit, -7, $157,000

T-27: Wade Ormsby, -7, $157,000

T-33: Chase Koepka, -6, $144,000

T-33: Sam Horsfield, -6, $144,000

T-33: Bernd Wiesberger, -6, $144,000

T-33: Henrik Stenson, -6, $144,000

T-33: Martin Kaymer, -6, $144,000

T-33: Hudson Swafford, -6, $144,000

T-33: Cameron Tringale, -6, $144,000

40: Pat Perez, -5, $136,000

T-41: Anirban Lahiri, -4, $131,000

T-41: Cameron Smith, -4, $131,000

T-41: Graeme McDowell, -4, $131,000

T-41: Matthew Wolff, -4, $131,000

T-45: Louis Oosthuizen, E, $125,000

T-45: Scott Vincent, E, $125,000

47: Hideto Tanihara, +1, $122,000

48: Branden Grace, WD, $120,000

LIV Golf Invitational Thailand Team Results

1. Fireballs (Eugenio Chacarra, Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz): -45, $3,000,000

2. Crushers (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri) -38 $1,500,000

3: Cleeks (Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell), -37, $500,000