Here Is the Full Field for This Week's LIV Golf Tournament in Chicago

The second half of LIV Golf's inaugural season begins just outside Chicago on the same weekend as the PGA Tour's 2022-23 season opener.

LIV Golf announced its field for this week's fifth event at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, which marks the start of the second half of the upstart circuit's inaugural season.

What's notable about this week's field is how there are no notable newcomers. LIV Golf has had splashy announcements for new players with every tournament since its opener; earlier this month a half-dozen new faces played in Boston led by British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Henrik Stenson, a winner in his first LIV event in July at Trump Bedminster, is back this week after missing Boston with an injury. David Puig, who played twice earlier this season as an amateur, is returning and expected to turn professional. Adrian Otaegui, who finished T13 at last week's BMW PGA Championship and T44 at LIV Boston, and Shergo Al Kurdi, T35 at LIV Boston, are out.

Dustin Johnson won in Boston, the first American winner in the first four LIV events. Johnson's 4 Aces team won the team title for the third consecutive event.

Full Field

Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico

Bland, Richard -- England

Canter, Laurie -- England

Casey, Paul -- England

Chacarra, Eugenio -- Spain

DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA

Garcia, Sergio -- Spain

Gooch, Talor -- USA

Grace, Branden -- South Africa

Horsfield, Sam -- England

Howell III, Charles -- USA

Johnson, Dustin -- USA

Jones, Matt -- Australia

Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand

Kaymer, Martin -- Germany

Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand

Kim, Sihwan -- USA

Koepka, Brooks -- USA

Koepka, Chase -- USA

Kokrak, Jason -- USA

Lahiri, Anirban -- India

Leishman, Marc -- Australia

McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland

Mickelson, Phil -- USA

Morgan, Jediah -- Australia

Na, Kevin -- USA

Niemann, Joaquin -- Chile

Norris, Shaun -- South Africa

Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa

Ormsby, Wade -- Australia

Ortiz, Carlos -- Mexico

Perez, Pat -- USA

Pettit, Turk -- USA

Piot, James -- USA

Poulter, Ian -- England

Puig, David -- Spain

Reed, Patrick -- USA

Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa

Smith, Cameron -- Australia

Stenson, Henrik -- Sweden

Swafford, Hudson -- USA

Tringale, Cameron -- USA

Uihlein, Peter -- USA

Varner III, Harold -- USA

Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe

Westwood, Lee -- England

Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria

Wolff, Matthew -- USA