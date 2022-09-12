Here Is the Full Field for This Week's LIV Golf Tournament in Chicago

Skip to main content

LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago: Full Field Announced for Rich Harvest Farms

The second half of LIV Golf's inaugural season begins just outside Chicago on the same weekend as the PGA Tour's 2022-23 season opener.

LIV Golf announced its field for this week's fifth event at Rich Harvest Farms outside Chicago, which marks the start of the second half of the upstart circuit's inaugural season.

What's notable about this week's field is how there are no notable newcomers. LIV Golf has had splashy announcements for new players with every tournament since its opener; earlier this month a half-dozen new faces played in Boston led by British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Henrik Stenson, a winner in his first LIV event in July at Trump Bedminster, is back this week after missing Boston with an injury. David Puig, who played twice earlier this season as an amateur, is returning and expected to turn professional. Adrian Otaegui, who finished T13 at last week's BMW PGA Championship and T44 at LIV Boston, and Shergo Al Kurdi, T35 at LIV Boston, are out.

Dustin Johnson won in Boston, the first American winner in the first four LIV events. Johnson's 4 Aces team won the team title for the third consecutive event.

Full Field

Ancer, Abraham -- Mexico
Bland, Richard -- England
Canter, Laurie -- England
Casey, Paul -- England
Chacarra, Eugenio -- Spain
DeChambeau, Bryson -- USA
Garcia, Sergio -- Spain
Gooch, Talor -- USA
Grace, Branden -- South Africa
Horsfield, Sam -- England
Howell III, Charles -- USA
Johnson, Dustin -- USA
Jones, Matt -- Australia
Kaewkanjana, Sadom -- Thailand
Kaymer, Martin -- Germany
Khongwatmai, Phachara -- Thailand
Kim, Sihwan -- USA
Koepka, Brooks -- USA
Koepka, Chase -- USA
Kokrak, Jason -- USA
Lahiri, Anirban -- India
Leishman, Marc -- Australia
McDowell, Graeme -- Northern Ireland
Mickelson, Phil -- USA
Morgan, Jediah -- Australia
Na, Kevin -- USA
Niemann, Joaquin -- Chile
Norris, Shaun -- South Africa
Oosthuizen, Louis -- South Africa
Ormsby, Wade -- Australia
Ortiz, Carlos -- Mexico
Perez, Pat -- USA
Pettit, Turk -- USA
Piot, James -- USA
Poulter, Ian -- England
Puig, David -- Spain
Reed, Patrick -- USA
Schwartzel, Charl -- South Africa
Smith, Cameron -- Australia
Stenson, Henrik -- Sweden
Swafford, Hudson -- USA
Tringale, Cameron -- USA
Uihlein, Peter -- USA
Varner III, Harold -- USA
Vincent, Scott -- Zimbabwe
Westwood, Lee -- England
Wiesberger, Bernd -- Austria
Wolff, Matthew -- USA

