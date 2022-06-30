LIV Golf Live Updates: News, Notes and Scores From Round 1 in Portland
Players teed off at 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. local) in a shotgun start for the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland event. We'll have live updates throughout the day.
The golf can be streamed on LIVGolf.com, Facebook and YouTube.
Air Horn Signals Start
At 1:15 local time, an air horn signaled the beginning of the shotgun start.
The first shot shown on the broadcast belonged to LIV Golf newcomer Brooks Koepka, who hit the fairway at the par-5 opening hole.
Next shown was Dustin Johnson, teeing off at the par-4 18th hole. His drive landed right of the fairway near a creek. Then Phil Mickelson, starting off the 2nd tee, hit his drive well left.
Bryson DeChambeau's opening LIV Golf tee shot on the 18th hole was with an iron, finding the fairway.
Notable Teams This Week
With a number of new players joining LIV Golf in Portland, some of the four-man teams are new. And some aren't.
The team champions of the inaugural event, Stinger GC, will remain intact. The South African foursome of Charl Schwartzel, Hennie du Plessis, Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen shared the $3 million first place team prize. Schwartzel, du Plessis and Grace finished 1-2-3 overall as well.
Another team of four countrymen from the first event remains intact, as Englishmen Laurie Canter, Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood comprise Majesticks GC.
A new team of four Americans is 4 Aces GC, with Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed, with the latter two making their LIV Golf debuts this week.
On Smash GC, newcomer Brooks Koepka is teamed with little brother Chase Koepka, plus Richard Bland and Adrian Otaegui.
In the team format, the two best scores in Rounds 1 and 2 are combined with three scores from Round 3 for a total team score. The top three teams are paid from the $5 million team purse.
Hole Assignments and Groups for Round 1
Here are the groups for Round 1. Everyone tees off at 1:15 p.m. local time in the shotgun start. After Round 1, players will be paired by score for the remaining two rounds.
- Hole 1: Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Abraham Ancer
- Hole 2: Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson
- Hole 3: Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Pat Perez
- Hole 4: Richard Bland, Lee Westwood, Matt Jones
- Hole 5: Adrian Otaegui, Hennie du Plessis, Phachara Khongwatmai
- Hole 6: Jinichiro Kozuma, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Jediah Morgan
- Hole 8: Hudson Swafford, Sam Horsfield, Sihwan Kim
- Hole 9: Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz, Ryosuka Kinoshita
- Hole 10: Laurie Canter, Hideto Tanihara, Wade Ormsby
- Hole 11: Ian Snyman, Blake Windred, Branden Grace
- Hole 12: Turk Pettit, James Piot, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
- Hole 13: Chase Koepka, Travis Smyth, Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Hole 15: Justin Harding, Yuki Inamori, Bernd Wiesberger
- Hole 16: Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Martin Kaymer
- Hole 17: Kevin Na, Talor Gooch, Scott Vincent
- Hole 18: Graeme McDowell, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau