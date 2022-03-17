A Look at Spring's Golf Shoe Lineup

Putting a spring into your step on the course has never been easier — or more stylish — than with this collection from many of the game's biggest names.

It feels as if a new golf shoe is launching practically every day of late, but that is not a complaint. New styles, colors and collaborations, brands are releasing fresh kicks at a rapid-fire rate.

And while spring is naturally a great time to refresh the shoe rack, this season is bursting with choices that will please the shoe dog to the sneaker head and everyone in between.

We’ve sifted through the various features and put them all in one place — side by side, sole by sole — for an easy review.

FootJoy Fuel. FootJoy

The Fuel golf shoe in both men’s and women’s versions has a sneaker-inspired look, fit and feel yet it’s packed with golf-specific innovation such as support and traction elements.

Details:

Durable construction, waterproof, performance synthetic uppers for a comfortable fit.

Stratolite foam delivers lightweight cushioning and maximum walkability.

Power stabilizer outsole features tour-proven traction.

New stability bridge for optimal support and control.

Four colors for men ($129.99); three for women ($119.99). Boa versions are also available.

Ecco Biom C4. Ecco

Ecco

The new Biom C4 is the sweet spot in Ecco’s spring lineup of golf shoes. Breathable comfort and innovative performance are mixed with a contemporary, sneaker-style aesthetic.

Details:

Performance leather combined with a new, super-stretchy mesh sock.

Gore-Tex surround for 100% waterproof protection and 360-degree breathability.

Biom natural motion technology brings you closer to the ground for stability and control.

Outsole has three different grip sections that provide traction, stability and rotational support.

Available in four colors ($200).

Adidas Tour 360 22. Adidas

Adidas

The Tour 360 22 in both a men’s and women’s version is serious technical shoe designed to take performance to the next level.

Details:

Boost insole with energy return and enhanced comfort.

360 Wrap design locks in and supports the foot.

Insite sockliner offers cushioning for optimal fit and balance.

Spikemore traction outsole provides a solid grip.

Three colors for men ($210); three for women ($200).

Puma

The Proadapt Alphacat combines a new multi-durometer traction system with premium technologies for superior ground-gripping traction.

Details:

Multiple shapes of lugs and rubber cleats provide durability and stability.

Proprietary foam cushioning delivers comfort and high-energy return.

An innovative mesh upper offers structure, while TPU film gives support. Comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

Centralized crystal rubber in an anatomic shape follows natural heel-to-toe gait.

Four colors for men ($160), laced and disc styles; three colors for women ($130). Available in April.

True Linkswear All Day Ripstop. True Linkswear.

The new True All Day Ripstop shoe is the result of years of testing and research to produce its most sustainable shoe yet. This one leaves a lighter footprint on the environment.

Details:

Wind and water-resistant, 100-percent recycled, durable ripstop polyester shell.

Minimalist aesthetic and Tour player approved outsole made from recycled materials.

All-season design and temperature regulating premium wool liner built for comfort in any weather.

Machine washable and sizes fit up to EE width. Comes in a renewable shoe/shag bag vs. a traditional shoe box.

Six colors for men ($150); six colors for women ($150).

Additional brands and shoe styles for spring:

Sqairz: The Sir Nick Faldo August 11 golf shoe is designed to commemorate his two consecutive Masters playoff victories that were won on Augusta National Golf Club's 11th hole, “White Dogwood.” There will be only 700 pairs manufactured of this limited edition shoe. ($249.97)

G/Fore: MG4x2 is a multi-functional shoe that goes from street to course with ease. It features a one-piece engineered waterproof knit upper, lattice midsole for all-day support, sawtooth traction pattern outsole for grip, and finished with a triple-density foam cushion footbed for comfort. ($225)

Payntr: X 002 LE new men’s golf shoe is set to launch in early April and can be preordered. It boasts holistic comfort and performance traction built for the biomechanics of the golf swing. PGA Tour professional Mike Weir recently became an ambassador of the brand. There will be two colors. ($190)

New Balance: X Defender golf shoe is built for on-course performance with a waterproof FantomFit upper, a new Fresh Foam X midsole and a TPU outsole. This combination provides golfers with a secure fit, perimeter stability and comfort in every step. Available in two color combinations. ($139.95)

Royal Albartross: Field Fox women’s shoe comes with playful Dalmatian and leopard prints on the heel for that little extra design detail. Soft Italian leather uppers, extra padded ankle collar and custom LOX-01 outsole for stability and traction are all features of this lux shoe. ($300)

Duca Del Cosma: Churchill golf shoe comes in two colors for spring — cognac and royal blue. Rich Italian leather upper meets spikeless Airplay outsole technology to create a dual-performance style. Breathable memory foam and waterproof features keep feet comfy. ($299)

FootJoy x Buscemi: Collaboration of “The Player’s Shoe” is a spin on the Premiere Series footwear with gold detail as a subtle nod to the Players Championship trophy. Jon Buscemi is a luxury street-fashion icon from the west coast and golf enthusiast. The limited edition shoe ($349.99) sold out on the FJ site within days.

J. Lindeberg x Ecco: Biom C4 collaboration is another limited shoe that’s sold out on the J.Lindeberg USA site, but more styles are in the works. The design is inspired by the cityscape of New York and bridges sports with fashion, while providing great stability and support. The shoes feature a curved zipper and a statement sole that adds to the athletic appeal. ($260)

Air Jordan: XII low golf "Taxi" shoe released on the Nike app March 9 and quickly sold out. The shoe was named taxi because the arch on the outsole has black and yellow stripes like taxi cabs. There are some popping on eBay at various price points.