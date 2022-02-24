Skip to main content

Maria Palozola's Passion for Teaching Opens New Paths

Longtime instructor gives back beyond swing mechanics, helping Veterans through the game of golf since 2018.
Maria Palozola joins the "Golf with Jay Delsing" podcast to discuss a wide range of topics that she is involved in. Palozola was recently chosen as the 2022-23 "Best Teacher" for Missouri by Golf Digest, but the collegiate and processional golfer   . also is founder of the Palozola Foundation. The foundation created Forces on the Fairway, "To heal the body, mind and spirit of Veterans, through golf."  

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

