Skip to main content

Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz Are the Next PGA Tour Winners Leaving for LIV Golf

Wolff, 23, and Ortiz, 31, both have a PGA Tour win on their resume, and will join highly ranked amateur Eugenio Chacarra this week outside Portland, Oregon.

Matthew Wolff, the 2019 NCAA individual champion who won in just his fourth start as a pro, is among three players to be announced by the LIV Golf Invitational Series on Monday as joining the 48-player field at Pumpkin Ridge outside of Portland.

Carlos Ortiz and Oklahoma State junior Eugenio Chacarra, the world’s second-ranked amateur, are also joining LIV Golf.

Wolff, 23, won the 2019 3M Championship on the PGA Tour and along with Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa turned pro with considerable fanfare.

But Wolff has struggled in recent years and acknowledged mental health issues that have made performing at a high level difficult. Wolff tied for 40th at the Travelers Championship and was ranked 20th in the world at the end of 2020 but has slipped to 79th.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Chacarra signed a three-year deal with LIV, according to the Spanish-language newspaper, Marca, and will make his pro debut this week.

“My position is that of a player who is not a member of the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour, and I have not earned money while I have been an amateur, so I can play in this league without problems,” Chacarra told Marca in translated comments. “This contract gives me peace of mind and ensures the future of my family. I had already achieved everything as an amateur, and now I will be able to gain experience as a professional.”

Chacarra had been expected to return to Oklahoma State for his senior year prior to deciding to pro.

Ortiz, 31, is from Mexico and has been playing on the PGA Tour, where he won the 2020 Houston Open. He missed the cut at the Travelers and is ranked 118th in the world.

Matthew Wolff tees off in 2022.
News

Matthew Wolff, Carlos Ortiz Are the Next PGA Tour Winners Leaving for LIV Golf

By Bob Harig12 seconds ago
Xander Schauffele holds the winner's trophy at the 2022 Travelers Championship.
News

Xander Schauffele Wins the Travelers After Sahith Theegala's Late Stumble

By Associated Press32 minutes ago
Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship.
News

2022 Travelers Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts: Xander Schauffele Wins $1.494 Million

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Dustin Johnson tees off in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event.
News

LIV Golf's Upcoming First U.S. Event Drawing Ire In Oregon

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Jennifer Kupcho (center) jumps in to Poppies Pond with her husband Jay Monahan (right) and her caddie David Eller after winning the Chevron Championship.
News

The Updated 2022 LPGA Schedule, with Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff3 hours ago
In Gee Chun is pictured during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
News

Despite 75-75 Weekend, In Gee Chun Holds On to Win KPMG Women's PGA

By Associated Press3 hours ago
Haotong Li is pictured at the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii.
News

Haotong Li Tops Thomas Pieters In Playoff for First DP World Tour Win In Four Years

By Associated Press3 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Casey Martin's Personal Story of Perseverance, Hope

By Jay Delsing9 hours ago