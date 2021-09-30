Michael Wilbon Says Koepka's Ryder Cup Profanity is Proof That Boom Mikes Should be Removed from Pro Events

In the latest episode of Beyond the Clubhouse, ESPN's Michael Wilbon talks about his rounds with then-President Barack Obama, and accidental run-in with Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka's controversial weekend at Whistling Straits.

One day after he played with then-President Obama in Maryland, snapped a photo while holding up $11, his winning from an on-course bet. What did they talk about during their round? Chicago sports of course.

“We were two Chicago guys talking about stuff that no one else particularly would care about (our teams),” Wilbon said. He and Obama swapped opinions on the Bears, Cubs, White Sox, Bulls and all the other teams they’re passionate about.

Wilbon tells a funny story about a time he was at Sherwood CC in LA and made a 20-foot putt on the last hole, the day after Halloween. Wilbon had dressed up as Tiger Woods on the PTI show the day before. As Wilbon walked off the green he saw Woods standing by the clubhouse with his arms folded. Woods said, “If you’re going to dress up like me on Halloween, you’ve got to make the putt.”

Wilbon also talked about the Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau hug at the Ryder Cup's post-even press conference. He said it doesn’t mean anything, but their actions going forward will be what matters. Wilbon, a self-professed “Brooks guy” said the profanity Koepka directed at a rules official on Ryder Cup Saturday was just Koepka being a competitor. The real issue, according to Wilbon, is that boom mics have no place on the field or in the fairway.

