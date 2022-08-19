Skip to main content

Morning Read Mailbag: Patrick Reed's Lawsuit, TV Talk and the 'Harmed' in LIV Golf

Filed lawsuits, court decisions and player meetings have overshadowed on-course action recently and readers have opinions on it all.

Readers are encouraged to offer their thoughts on Morning Read stories or anything else from the world of golf. Email inbox@morningread.com and include your name and hometown. Letters may be edited for length and clarity.

Patrick Reed Wants His Day In Court

I am going to enjoy watching Patrick Reed testify under oath if this suit goes forward since every misstep in his past will be brought up (To Win a Defamation of Character Suit, Patrick Reed Would Need Character To Begin With, Aug. 17). As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp showed, there are no real winners in a defamation lawsuit.

Frank Ryan
Piedmont, California 

Muting His Television

Golf programming fails because of the fact that the decision makers who program the shows don’t know their clientele and the announcers are absolutely terrible (A Dearth of Extra Programming Is Failing Golf Fans and the Game, Aug. 17).

I’m sure you know the demographics on who watches golf. If the announcers would perhaps shut up for a few minutes and stop telling everyone how “great these guys are” it might help.

The Golf Channel is so bad, I will actually watch the women and men with the sound muted.

Life has passed these executives by, they have no idea what their clients want. As long as they keep making that mistake, no additional programming they do will ever matter.

Steven P. McCloskey
Jupiter, Florida

Just Play More?

I'm all for the players doing what they can to strengthen the position of the PGA Tour. But one of the suggestions coming out of the recent meeting of some Tour players seems a tad disingenuous. If the report is correct, some suggested that there be more tournaments where the top players are involved. Well, hmm ... the players already have it within their power to play in more tournaments. Just sign up! Also I believe the Tour requires players to make sure they play in every tournament over a certain number of years. Are the players asking the Tour to impose an even more strict policy?

Tim Schobert
Ottawa, Canada

No Harm Here

Everything about the players suffering harm if excluded from the FedEx Cup playoffs is correct. However, it’s self-imposed harm because the players understood that their actions have consequences. They earned the right to voluntarily join the PGA Tour and knew the rules when they joined. This is very much like Lizzie Borden throwing herself on the mercy of the court because she’s an orphan.

Alan London
Sarasota, Florida

