Longtime producer talks about his All-American collegiate career at UCLA and moving up the ladder at NBC, where he co-produced this year's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Tom Randolph, a producer for NBC Sports' golf coverage, joins host Jay Delsing to discuss his 43-year career. A former college All-American teammate of Corey Pavin at UCLA, Randolph tells tales of a career in "the truck" and what his most recent assignment, the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, was like from his perspective.

Click above to listen to the "Golf with Jay Delsing" podcast and look for more episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network.