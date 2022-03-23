Skip to main content

Nelly Korda to Miss the First Major of LPGA Season

The world No. 2 was diagnosed with a blood clot earlier this month and is not on the entry list for the Chevron Championship.
Nelly Korda is pictured at the PNC Championship Pro-Am in December 2021.

Nelly Korda will miss the first major of the LPGA season, the Chevron Championship.

Nelly Korda will not play in next week's Chevron Championship, the first major of the LPGA season.

Korda, 23, said on social media on March 13 that she had experienced arm swelling during a commercial appearance in Florida and was diagnosed with a blood clot after going to the emergency room.

Korda is not in the field for this week's JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, California, and the LPGA Tour confirmed that she had not filed entry for the Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage, California, by the tournament's entry deadline on Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The No. 2-ranked player in the world won four times last year including her first major at the Women's PGA Championship. That win vaulted her to No. 1 in the world, the first American to top the Rolex rankings since Stacy Lewis in 2014. Korda held onto No. 1 for an American record 29 weeks until Jin Young Ko took over the spot in late January.

Nelly Korda is pictured at the PNC Championship Pro-Am in December 2021.
News

Nelly Korda to Miss the First Major of LPGA Season

By Morning Read Staff22 seconds ago
Bryson DeChambeau watches a drive at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January 2022.
News

Bryson DeChambeau's Spring Calendar Includes Another Long Drive Event

By Bob Harig2 hours ago
Jackie Stoelting with son Baren (left) and Katherine Perry-Hamski and son John (right) play an LPGA practice round together.
News

Moms on the LPGA Tour Are the Superheroes of Golf

By Kelly Okun3 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau swings at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.
News

Bryson DeChambeau Returning From Two Injuries at WGC-Match Play

By Bob Harig8 hours ago
Jon Rahm tees off during the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
News

Here Are TV Times for the WGC-Match Play and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Associated Press23 hours ago
J.B. Holmes hits from a bunker at Oakland Hills Country Club during the 2008 PGA Championship.
News

Oakland Hills' Brighter Days Ahead to Include 2034, 2051 U.S. Opens

By Dan O'NeillMar 22, 2022
Hideki Matsuyama swings at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
News

Hideki Matsuyama Preparing to Play Next Week in Preparation for Masters

By Bob HarigMar 22, 2022
Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
News

Davis Riley Details How He Likes to Practice

By Garrett JohnstonMar 22, 2022
EA Sports' popular PGA Tour video game will be released in spring 2023.
News

EA Sports' PGA Tour Video Game Release Pushed Back to Spring 2023

By Nick MentaMar 22, 2022