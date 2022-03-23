Nelly Korda to Miss the First Major of LPGA Season

The world No. 2 was diagnosed with a blood clot earlier this month and is not on the entry list for the Chevron Championship.

Nelly Korda will miss the first major of the LPGA season, the Chevron Championship. Jeremy Reper/USA Today

Nelly Korda will not play in next week's Chevron Championship, the first major of the LPGA season.

Korda, 23, said on social media on March 13 that she had experienced arm swelling during a commercial appearance in Florida and was diagnosed with a blood clot after going to the emergency room.

Korda is not in the field for this week's JTBC Classic in Carlsbad, California, and the LPGA Tour confirmed that she had not filed entry for the Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage, California, by the tournament's entry deadline on Tuesday.

The No. 2-ranked player in the world won four times last year including her first major at the Women's PGA Championship. That win vaulted her to No. 1 in the world, the first American to top the Rolex rankings since Stacy Lewis in 2014. Korda held onto No. 1 for an American record 29 weeks until Jin Young Ko took over the spot in late January.