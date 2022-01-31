New Amateur Players Tour Sets Sights High

Co-founder Matt Minder talks about the impetuses behind the newly formed tour — high-level competition and top-notch courses.

Matt Minder, co-founder of the Amateur Players Tour, discusses the newly formed national tour that features five levels of handicapped play and will compete at premier destinations such as Bandon Dunes, Pinehurst and Streamsong.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.