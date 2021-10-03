October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Next U.S. Ryder Cup Star? Sam Burns Rallies at Sanderson for Second Win of Season

Against a list of contenders looking for their first win, Sam Burns showed what it takes at the Country Club of Jackson.
Author:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Sam Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour victory this year.

Against a list of contenders looking for their first win, Burns showed what it takes at the Country Club of Jackson by playing flawlessly on the back nine until it didn’t matter.

He seized control with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th, a 5-iron to 15 feet that set up a two-putt birdie on the next hole and then a perfect pitch from behind the green on the reachable par-4 15th for a tap-in birdie.

Staked to a two-shot lead going down the 18th, he took a safe bogey from the greenside bunker to secure a one-shot win over resurgent Nick Watney and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young.

Watney, coming off his worst season in more than a decade, closed with a 65 and had his best finish in more than three years.

Young’s hopes began to fade on the 14th with a clunker out of the rough into a fairway bunker that led to him having to make a 4-footer for bogey.

Sam Burns birdied Nos. 11, 13, 14 and 15 on Sunday to seize control at the Sanderson.

Sam Burns birdied Nos. 11, 13, 14 and 15 on Sunday to seize control at the Sanderson.

Sam Burns birdied Nos. 11, 13, 14 and 15 on Sunday to seize control at the Sanderson.
News

Next U.S. Ryder Cup Star? Sam Burns Rallies at Sanderson for Second Win of Season

34 seconds ago
Sergio Garcia at the 2021 Ryder Cup.
News

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts

7 minutes ago
She-Talks-Birdie
News

5 Ways to Keep Your Mental Battery Charged After a Tough Round

3 hours ago
Danny Willett shot 68 Sunday at St. Andrews to win the Dunhill Links by two shots.
News

Danny Willett Wins Dunhill Links at St. Andrews, First Title Since 2019

4 hours ago
ann-ligouri-talking-golf-podcast
News

Former Captain Discusses How to Fix European Ryder Cup Team

4 hours ago
Sahith-Theegala
News

Rookie Theegala Closes In on First Win at Sanderson Farms

22 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau let it rip for four days at the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships.
News

Bryson DeChambeau Finishes 7th in Long Drive Championship, Says He's 'Hungry' to Return Next Year

Oct 1, 2021
will-zalatoris
News

Zalatoris Sets Course Record to Share Lead at Sanderson Farms

Oct 1, 2021
18_Strong_EP325_MR
News

Callaway's Johnny Wunder Offers Peek Under the Hood

Oct 1, 2021