The winner of the PGA Tour's second event of the wraparound season will earn $1,188,000 from purse of $6.6 million.

The winner of 2021's Sanderson Farm Championship will earn $1,188,000 from a total purse of $6.6 million.

This is the second event of the 2021-22 PGA Tour wraparound season. Max Homa won the season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley on Sept. 19 to pocket $1.26 million.

Sergio Garcia is the defending Sanderson Farms champion and is expected back to defend his title after playing last week in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Other players in the field include Keegan Bradley, Ryder Cup vice captain Zach Johnson, Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff and Will Zalatoris,

The tournament begins Thursday at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss. Golf Channel will televise the event from 4 to 7 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday. Featured groups will stream on PGA Tour Live.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts

1: $1,188,000

2: $719,400

3. $455,400

4. $323,400

5. $270,600

6. $239,250

7. $222,750

8. $206,250

9. $193,050

10. $179,850

11. $166,650

12. $153,450

13. $140,250

14. $127,050

15. $120,450

16. $113,850

17. $107,250

18. $100,650

19. $94,050

20. $87,450

21. $80,850

22. $74,250

23. $68,970

24. $63,690

25. $58,410

26. $53,130.

27. $51,150

28. $49,170

29. $47,190

30. $45,210

31. $43,230

32. $41,250

33. $39,270

34. $37,620

35. $35,970

36. $34,320

37. $32,670

38. $31,350

39. $30,030

40. $28,710

41. $27,390

42. $26,070

43. $24,750

44. $23,430

45. $22,110

46. $20,790

47. $19,470

48. $18,414

49. $17,490

50. $16,962

51. $16,566

52. $16,170

53. $15,906

54. $15,642

55. $15,510

56. $15,378

57. $15,246

58. $15,114

59. $14,982

60. $14,850

61. $14,718

62. $14,586

63. $14,454

64. $14,322

65. $ 14,190