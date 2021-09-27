The winner of 2021's Sanderson Farm Championship will earn $1,188,000 from a total purse of $6.6 million.
This is the second event of the 2021-22 PGA Tour wraparound season. Max Homa won the season-opening Fortinet Championship in Napa Valley on Sept. 19 to pocket $1.26 million.
Sergio Garcia is the defending Sanderson Farms champion and is expected back to defend his title after playing last week in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.
Other players in the field include Keegan Bradley, Ryder Cup vice captain Zach Johnson, Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff and Will Zalatoris,
The tournament begins Thursday at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss. Golf Channel will televise the event from 4 to 7 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday. Featured groups will stream on PGA Tour Live.
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship: Purse, Prize Money, Payouts
1: $1,188,000
2: $719,400
3. $455,400
4. $323,400
5. $270,600
6. $239,250
7. $222,750
8. $206,250
9. $193,050
10. $179,850
11. $166,650
12. $153,450
13. $140,250
14. $127,050
15. $120,450
16. $113,850
17. $107,250
18. $100,650
19. $94,050
20. $87,450
21. $80,850
22. $74,250
23. $68,970
24. $63,690
25. $58,410
26. $53,130.
27. $51,150
28. $49,170
29. $47,190
30. $45,210
31. $43,230
32. $41,250
33. $39,270
34. $37,620
35. $35,970
36. $34,320
37. $32,670
38. $31,350
39. $30,030
40. $28,710
41. $27,390
42. $26,070
43. $24,750
44. $23,430
45. $22,110
46. $20,790
47. $19,470
48. $18,414
49. $17,490
50. $16,962
51. $16,566
52. $16,170
53. $15,906
54. $15,642
55. $15,510
56. $15,378
57. $15,246
58. $15,114
59. $14,982
60. $14,850
61. $14,718
62. $14,586
63. $14,454
64. $14,322
65. $ 14,190