No LIV Deal Yet For Charles Barkley, But Says He'll Need to Decide Soon

The popular TNT broadcaster played Thursday in a LIV Golf pro-am and said his employers and sponsors are 'stressed out' over the wait for a possible offer.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Even Charles Barkley seemed surprised.

The fledgling golfer, former NBA star and current popular TNT basketball analyst knocked his approach shot stiff on the 9th hole at Trump Bedminster on Thursday afternoon during the pro-am for the LIV Golf Invitational Series event that begins Friday.

The fact he missed the birdie putt was hardly of any concern. For those who have watched Barkley flail at the game over the years, this was a nice result.

Unclear is if he will have some sort of analyst role with LIV Golf.

“Nothing yet,’’ Barkley said during a brief interview while he played with Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen. “But it’s all good. I’ve got a great job. And listen, I’m going to support these guys whether we work together or not. I’d like to play in another couple of pro-ams. But I have heard nothing.’’

Barkley, 59, had a 16-year NBA career, was an 11-time NBA All-Star and inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

He’s well-regarded as an analyst on “Inside the NBA’’ and has branched out into golf due to his overall appeal on various TNT ventures, including various exhibitions such as "The Match" with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in 2018.

Barkley said earlier this week on "The Dan Patrick Show’’ that he needed an answer by today.

“I’ve got a real job,’’ he said. “And clearly the people I work for are a little stressed out. And my sponsors are stressed out. So I need to say yea or no sooner or later.’’

Asked if he could still do his NBA assignments and work on the LIV broadcasts, Barkley said: “I don’t know. I don’t know what they would have me to do yet.’’

Barkley said he is a supporter of the concept, which has seen several big-name players accept guaranteed contracts for a 48-team series of events that offer large purses. There is also a team aspect to the events.

LIV Golf has also been highly disruptive, as the PGA Tour has suspended indefinitely those players who take part.

“These guys are great golfers,’’ he said. “These are two of the best players (Garcia and Oosthuizen) in the world. They’re having fun. They look like they’ve got a great thing going. They are trying to attract a younger demographic. I’ve got friends on both tours.

“I’m not trying to be no good guy or bad guy. I don’t see anything wrong with what these guys doing. I wish them the best and I wish the PGA Tour the best. But they asked to talk to me and I said yes. They haven’t said anything else so I don’t know anything.’’

Asked what he is looking for in a potential role, Barkley said: “Just having some fun. Clearly it’s going to be a lot more laid back. They’re not hiring me for my golf expertise. It’s about entertainment and having fun.’’