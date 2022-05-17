Skip to main content

PGA Championship Best Bets: Stars Are Aligned This Week For Bettors to Cash in at PGA Championship

Several top players enter Southern Hills playing well. Our hosts break down the PGA field for daily fantasy lineups and other betting pools.

The second major of the season has arrived, and a loaded field is in Southern Hills to play for the Wanamaker Trophy. Several stars appear to be in top form. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad join Morning Read's Jeff Ritter to break it all down. Who do our hosts like this week for fantasy lineups?

2022 PGA Championship Daily Fantasy Picks

Among the top tier of players on DraftKings, Jenstad likes Justin Thomas, while Ritter leans Rory McIlroy. Both Jenstad and Ritter have favorites off the $9,000 tier: Jenstad likes Hideki Matsuyama, and Ritter eyes Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay.

Another tier down, Jenstad loves Shane Lowry and Cameron Young. Ritter also likes Young, along with Will Zalatoris, and he's intrigued by Matt Fitzpatrick, who has had a quietly consistent season.

In the lower tier, Jenstad will fill out his lineups with Mito Pereira, Aaron Wise and -- a true dark horse -- Ryan Fox. Ritter likes Pereira, Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner and Davis Riley.

Straight-Ticket Bets for 2022 PGA Championship, Via the SI Sports Book

Here's what on our hosts' cards:

Ritter: Jordan Spieth (16-1), Matt Fitzpatrick (40-1), Patrick Reed (100-1), Russell Henley Top 5 (18-1), Davis Riley Top 10 (11-1)
Jenstad: Justin Thomas (14-1), Hideki Matsuyama (25-1), Cam Young (66-1)

One-and-done Picks to Win 2022 PGA Championship 

In one-and-done pools you can only use the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks to win this week:

Jeff Ritter: Rory McIlroy
Scott Jenstad: Hideki Matsuyama
Jeff Erickson: Collin Morikawa (but may change his mind later)

Watch the video of the episode above, and hit the play button below to listen.

Media Buffet