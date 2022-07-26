Skip to main content

One Rookie Looks Ready to Win (and Cash in Your Betting Slip) at Rocket Mortgage Classic

At the Rocket Mortgage, scores are low and big hitters often thrive. Here's how you should bet it.

This week the PGA Tour swings through Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic and for the fourth straight year, Detroit Golf Club. The course has produced some low winning scores and some big hitters as championsm, including Bryson DeChambeau in 2020. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson, high-stakes fantasy player and gambler Scott Jenstad and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter break down the field and give their picks for daily fantasy and betting games. Here's what's on their tickets:

Rocket Mortgage Classic Picks for Daily Fantasy Games

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Cam Young; Ritter: Cam Young, Will Zalatoris

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Max Homa, Cam Davis; Ritter: Cam Davis, Kevin Kisner

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Davis Riley; Ritter: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Joohyung Kim, Brendan Steele, Taylor Pendrith, Chris Gotterup; Ritter: Scott Stallings, Cam Champ, Taylor Pendrith, Chris Gotterup, Michael Thorbjornsen

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: Hayden Buckley, Lee Hodges; Ritter: Tyler Duncan

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

All hosts agree that rookie Cam Young looks like a great price, and deserves to be a favorite this week.

Best Best for Rocket Mortgage Classic

Here's what on our hosts' tickets, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jenstad: Cam Young (18-1), Davis Riley (35-1), Taylor Pendrith (60-1), Chris Gotterup (80-1), Hayden Buckley (150-1)

Ritter: Cam Young (18-1), Sahith Theegala (33-1), Maverick McNealy (35-1), Davis Riley (35-1), Cam Champ (50-1) Michael Thorbjornsen Top 5 (22-1)

One-and-Done Picks for Rocket Mortgage Classic

In one-and-done pools you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks this week:

Jeff Ritter: Cam Young
Scott Jenstad: Cam Young
Jeff Erickson: Joohyung Kim

Watch the full episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of the Gaming Golf Podcast coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

Tags
terms:
Rocket Mortgage Classic SleepersRocket Mortgage Classic Daily Fantasy2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Bets

Gaming-Golf-RMC
News

One Rookie Looks Ready to Win (and Cash in Your Betting Slip) at Rocket Mortgage Classic

By Jeff Ritter, Scott Jenstad and Jeff Erickson20 seconds ago
McCarthy
Gambling

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Detroit Golf Club

By Daniel Wooters30 minutes ago
Brooks-Koepka-LIV
Podcasts

Discussing LIV Golf Surprises and Historic Foxburg Country Club

By Kathy Bissell and Gary Van Sickle2 hours ago
Dustin Johnson acknowledges the crowd in the second round of the 2022 British Open.
News

Here Are TV Times for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, LIV Golf and Other Pro Tours

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Cameron Young watches a tee shot during the first round of the 2022 British Open.
News

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

By Morning Read Staff4 hours ago
Dustin Johnson tees off in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event.
News

Until LIV Golf Lands a Legit TV Deal, All the Chatter Will Remain Just That

By John Hawkins4 hours ago
Media Buffet
FedEx Cup sign at 2020 Tour Championship
News

PGA Tour Clarifies FedEx Cup Points List to Account for LIV Golf Defectors

By Bob Harig5 hours ago
The Big Rock at Payne's Valley
Where to Golf Next

Branson Offers Courses Both Famous and Undeservingly Obscure, But All Are Dramatic

By Shaun Tolson6 hours ago
Vokey fitting app for indoor fitting
Gear

Vokey Wedge Fitting App Drills Down to Find What Club Is Best for Your Game

By Mike Purkey6 hours ago