One Rookie Looks Ready to Win (and Cash in Your Betting Slip) at Rocket Mortgage Classic

At the Rocket Mortgage, scores are low and big hitters often thrive. Here's how you should bet it.

This week the PGA Tour swings through Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic and for the fourth straight year, Detroit Golf Club. The course has produced some low winning scores and some big hitters as championsm, including Bryson DeChambeau in 2020. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson, high-stakes fantasy player and gambler Scott Jenstad and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter break down the field and give their picks for daily fantasy and betting games. Here's what's on their tickets:

Rocket Mortgage Classic Picks for Daily Fantasy Games

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Cam Young; Ritter: Cam Young, Will Zalatoris

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Max Homa, Cam Davis; Ritter: Cam Davis, Kevin Kisner

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Davis Riley; Ritter: Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala, Maverick McNealy

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Joohyung Kim, Brendan Steele, Taylor Pendrith, Chris Gotterup; Ritter: Scott Stallings, Cam Champ, Taylor Pendrith, Chris Gotterup, Michael Thorbjornsen

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: Hayden Buckley, Lee Hodges; Ritter: Tyler Duncan

All hosts agree that rookie Cam Young looks like a great price, and deserves to be a favorite this week.

Best Best for Rocket Mortgage Classic

Here's what on our hosts' tickets, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jenstad: Cam Young (18-1), Davis Riley (35-1), Taylor Pendrith (60-1), Chris Gotterup (80-1), Hayden Buckley (150-1)



Ritter: Cam Young (18-1), Sahith Theegala (33-1), Maverick McNealy (35-1), Davis Riley (35-1), Cam Champ (50-1) Michael Thorbjornsen Top 5 (22-1)

One-and-Done Picks for Rocket Mortgage Classic

In one-and-done pools you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks this week:

Jeff Ritter: Cam Young

Scott Jenstad: Cam Young

Jeff Erickson: Joohyung Kim

Watch the full episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of the Gaming Golf Podcast coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.