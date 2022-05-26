Skip to main content

'One That Got Away': Rory McIlroy Laments Missed Opportunity at PGA Championship

The four-time major champion didn't speak to media after disappointing weekend rounds at Southern Hills, but opened up in a call with a sponsor.
Rory McIlroy chips on Sunday at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy failed to take advantage of scoring conditions in the second round of the PGA Championship, then in the final round couldn't keep the momentum from a fast start.

After opening last week’s PGA Championship with a tournament-leading 65, Rory McIlroy only needed to play the remaining three rounds in even par to find his way into the playoff won by Justin Thomas.

But McIlroy shot himself out of the tournament on Saturday and was stung by his inability to add to his major championship total of four.

Asked about his regrets Wednesday during a conference call to promote one of his endorsers, McIlroy said: “I regret I didn’t take advantage of the benign conditions on Friday afternoon.

“I regret the big numbers I made on the par threes on Saturday. The fact that I just needed to play the last 13 holes in 1 under par to make a playoff on Sunday, and I didn’t.

“So, yeah, I definitely feel like it was one that got away. But, again, I have to take the positives – and the fact that eighth place in a major is absolutely the worst I feel I could’ve finished last week.”

McIlroy did not speak to reporters following his rounds on Saturday or Sunday at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His participation in a conference call was to promote the Golf Now Compete App.

McIlroy, 33, won the last of his four major championships nearly eight years ago at the PGA Championship. In 28 majors since that time, he has 15 top-10 finishes.

After taking the first round lead with a 65, McIlroy could manage just a 71 with only one birdie in Friday’s second round, played in the afternoon when conditions were at their best.

He then shot 74 on Saturday to seemingly fall out of contention. He did shoot 68 on Sunday, but after four straight birdies on the front side, he could not add another. A 65 would have put him in the playoff.

““I just have to stay as patient as possible,’’ he said. “I know that if I keep playing the golf that I’m playing the chances are going to present themselves and I’m going to give myself a few more chances this year, not just to win majors but to win golf tournaments in general.”

Starting next week, McIlroy is playing four straight events: the Memorial, RBC Canadian Open, U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship. His next official start after that will be the British Open at St. Andrews, where he missed in 2015 due to an ankle injury.

McIlroy contended at last year’s U.S. Open and shot a final-round 64 at the Masters this year to finish second. His last victory came at the CJ Cup played in Las Vegas last fall.

“I feel like this year is very similar to 2019, when I had one of my best years ever and won four times, and I was PGA Tour Player of the Year,’’ he said.

