Listen: One Year After Surprise Runner-up, Will Zalatoris is Ready for Second Crack at Augusta National

Skip to main content

One Year After Surprise Runner-up, Will Zalatoris is Ready for Second Crack at Augusta National

In this new episode, Zalatoris describes what he learned from his first Masters in 2021, including his mistakes at the par-5 13th hole, and why he's more confident than ever heading into this year.

Will Zalatoris joins a new episode to discuss his recent play. He finished second at the Masters in 2021 -- is there anything he looks back now and regrets from that close call? Even though it was his first ever Masters he says: "I've thought about 13 basically every day since the tournament because I played it at even par, and that was the difference." That scorable par 5 is typically a hole where winners go low throughout the week, and clearly the Northern California native feels that was the difference in 2021.

Regardless, he knows it's back to square and none of what he did last year matters now, when the first round starts in just over a week.

"Everyone's starting at even par there this year, I'm obviously playing some really nice golf and I love that place and I've only relived the whole experience about a million times trying to think through everything," Zalatoris says.

He plans to visit Augusta pre-tournament to check out the changes they've made for this year.

"I've gone back and watched the coverage, I obviously get asked about it a bunch. I've broken down the back nine at a couple charity events as part of a talk," Zalatoris said.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

And why not? What a war story that is to be able to share with golf friends and fans.

"I've talked a lot about it, which is fun and a really cool moment, but for me, of course I wish I could have changed the result, but it's still something I think a lot about...Everyone's excited to go to August but after last year, I'm pretty damn excited," Zalatoris said with a laugh.

"I wouldn't even call (last year) a regret, it's just I did everything I wanted to do, but I just didn't execute. It's not like I stood over a ball thinking maybe I should do this, or something different. Especially on Sunday, you can't shy away from that moment. If you have one uncommitted golf shot, you're not going to win the Masters on Sunday and that's just a fact. 

"I've got no regrets with how I played, and I did everything that I possibly could, at the time I thought I could to win that golf tournament."

Zalatoris also revealed that he changed from a 44.5-inch driver to a 46 and it's added 12 yards of carry. That should help at Augusta, especially on his nemesis, No. 13.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

Tags
terms:
Will Zalatoris2022 Masters

Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
News

Listen: One Year After Surprise Runner-up, Will Zalatoris is Ready for Second Crack at Augusta National

By Garrett Johnston18 seconds ago
UNLV | Aaron Jarvis
News

From the Cayman Islands to Augusta National, Meet the Most Improbable Participant in the 2022 Masters

By Bob Harig2 hours ago
Dottie Pepper is CBS' on-course reporter at the Masters.
News

Q&A: CBS' Dottie Pepper on Making History, Tracking Seve and Winning Types

By Gary Van Sickle2 hours ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Listen: Tracy West's Insider's Look at Running the Valspar Championship

By Ann Liguori4 hours ago
Woods-Weekly-Read
News

Weekly Read: The Mysterious Tiger Woods Hasn't Revealed His Masters Status

By Bob Harig6 hours ago
Augusta National Golf Club — Hole 11
News

Masters 11th Hole: Stats, History, Memorable Moments From Augusta National’s Par-4 ‘White Dogwood’

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Listen: Masters Minus Phil Mickelson Equals Surreal

By Jay Delsing7 hours ago
scheffler match play sunday
News

New World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Wins Match Play, Takes Over Top Spot

By Associated Press20 hours ago
hideki-matsuyama-2021-masters-champion
News

Here Is Everyone In the 2022 Masters Field, So Far

By Max Marcovitch22 hours ago