Listen: One Year After Surprise Runner-up, Will Zalatoris is Ready for Second Crack at Augusta National

In this new episode, Zalatoris describes what he learned from his first Masters in 2021, including his mistakes at the par-5 13th hole, and why he's more confident than ever heading into this year.

Will Zalatoris joins a new episode to discuss his recent play. He finished second at the Masters in 2021 -- is there anything he looks back now and regrets from that close call? Even though it was his first ever Masters he says: "I've thought about 13 basically every day since the tournament because I played it at even par, and that was the difference." That scorable par 5 is typically a hole where winners go low throughout the week, and clearly the Northern California native feels that was the difference in 2021.

Regardless, he knows it's back to square and none of what he did last year matters now, when the first round starts in just over a week.

"Everyone's starting at even par there this year, I'm obviously playing some really nice golf and I love that place and I've only relived the whole experience about a million times trying to think through everything," Zalatoris says.

He plans to visit Augusta pre-tournament to check out the changes they've made for this year.

"I've gone back and watched the coverage, I obviously get asked about it a bunch. I've broken down the back nine at a couple charity events as part of a talk," Zalatoris said.

And why not? What a war story that is to be able to share with golf friends and fans.

"I've talked a lot about it, which is fun and a really cool moment, but for me, of course I wish I could have changed the result, but it's still something I think a lot about...Everyone's excited to go to August but after last year, I'm pretty damn excited," Zalatoris said with a laugh.

"I wouldn't even call (last year) a regret, it's just I did everything I wanted to do, but I just didn't execute. It's not like I stood over a ball thinking maybe I should do this, or something different. Especially on Sunday, you can't shy away from that moment. If you have one uncommitted golf shot, you're not going to win the Masters on Sunday and that's just a fact.

"I've got no regrets with how I played, and I did everything that I possibly could, at the time I thought I could to win that golf tournament."

Zalatoris also revealed that he changed from a 44.5-inch driver to a 46 and it's added 12 yards of carry. That should help at Augusta, especially on his nemesis, No. 13.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of Beyond the Clubhouse coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.