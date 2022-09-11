Skip to main content

Padraig Harrington Leads by 1 Over Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer in St. Louis

With a win at the Ascension Charity Classic, Langer would close to within one of Hale Irwin's victory mark on the Champions Tour.

ST. LOUIS — Padraig Harrington bogeyed the final hole Saturday for a 5-under 66, leaving him just a stroke ahead of Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer with a round to go in the Ascension Charity Classic.

Harrington, the three-time major winner and most recent European Ryder Cup captain, was at 11-under 131 at Norwood Hills. The Irishman has two victories and four runner-up finishes in his first full PGA Tour Champions season.

“It’s nice to be the leader,” Harrington said. “Can’t ask for more than that. In some ways I do feel like I was a little bit scrappy today. It was a bit more drama in it. Would have liked it to be simpler.”

He rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with three straight birdies, then lost another stroke on the par-4 18th.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“Got to hit your shots and accept the consequences,” Harrington said. “Sometimes when you’re out in front you’re minding yourself and protecting yourself a little bit too much.”

Stricker, coming off a win two weeks ago in Michigan, shot a 65. The 65-year-old Langer had a 67. Langer won the Chubb Classic early in the year for his 43rd senior victory, two shy of the record held by Hale Irwin.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker (68) was 8 under with Y.E. Yang (66).

Former British Open champion Justin Leonard, who retired early to work television, was tied for 24th at 4 under in his debut on the 50-and-over tour with his second 69.

Padraig Harrington is pictured at the 2022 U.S. Senior Open.
News

Padraig Harrington Leads by 1 Over Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer in St. Louis

By Associated Press
Rory McIlroy is pictured during the second round of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.
News

Rory McIlroy, Talor Gooch Lurking On Tight BMW PGA Leaderboard With One Round To Go

By Associated Press
Scottie Scheffler watches a chip in the final round of the 2022 Tour Championship.
News

Scottie Scheffler Named PGA Tour Player of the Year During ESPN’s College Football GameDay

By Bob Harig
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

The Story of the PGA Tour's Equipment Trailers

By Jay Delsing
Players begin a round in a shotgun start at the World Am.
News

For the 39th Year, the Myrtle Beach 'World Am' Put on a Show Unlike Anything Else in Golf

By John Schwarb
Luke Donald, of England, packs his bag while on course after learning that play at the BMW PGA Championship had been suspended due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
News

BMW PGA Championship Shortened to 54 Holes

By Bob Harig
Steven Alker
News

Journeyman Steven Alker Is Making the Absolute Most of His Time on Champions Tour

By Dan O'Neill
unnamed
Gear

These Fall Golf Releases Are Rooted in Tradition

By Morning Read Staff
Shop the latest golf shoes - trendy, stylish, cool - on Morning Read's pro shop.
Shop

Shop: 5 Golf Shoe Brands That are Trending and on Sale Now

By Morning Read Staff