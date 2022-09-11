Padraig Harrington Leads by 1 Over Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer in St. Louis

With a win at the Ascension Charity Classic, Langer would close to within one of Hale Irwin's victory mark on the Champions Tour.

ST. LOUIS — Padraig Harrington bogeyed the final hole Saturday for a 5-under 66, leaving him just a stroke ahead of Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer with a round to go in the Ascension Charity Classic.

Harrington, the three-time major winner and most recent European Ryder Cup captain, was at 11-under 131 at Norwood Hills. The Irishman has two victories and four runner-up finishes in his first full PGA Tour Champions season.

“It’s nice to be the leader,” Harrington said. “Can’t ask for more than that. In some ways I do feel like I was a little bit scrappy today. It was a bit more drama in it. Would have liked it to be simpler.”

He rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with three straight birdies, then lost another stroke on the par-4 18th.

“Got to hit your shots and accept the consequences,” Harrington said. “Sometimes when you’re out in front you’re minding yourself and protecting yourself a little bit too much.”

Stricker, coming off a win two weeks ago in Michigan, shot a 65. The 65-year-old Langer had a 67. Langer won the Chubb Classic early in the year for his 43rd senior victory, two shy of the record held by Hale Irwin.

Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker (68) was 8 under with Y.E. Yang (66).

Former British Open champion Justin Leonard, who retired early to work television, was tied for 24th at 4 under in his debut on the 50-and-over tour with his second 69.