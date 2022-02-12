Watch: Pandemonium Erupts on 16th Hole in Phoenix After Hole-in-One

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is known to be the biggest party in golf. That scene reached a new level when Sam Ryder made an ace in Saturday's third round.

There's no bigger party in golf than the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the WM Phoenix Open.

And there's no bigger party day than Saturday.

They all had something to celebrate in the third round on Saturday when Sam Ryder aced the hole in front of thousands of fans in varying states of sobriety. The crowd went bonkers, with hundreds of them heaving beer cans and cups onto the course.

It was, to say the least, a scene.

That was Ryder's first-career ace. He'll remember it forever.