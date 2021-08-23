Patrick Reed Announces He Is Hospitalized With Pneumonia

On Monday, Reed disclosed he has been in a Houston-area hospital over the past few days while battling bilateral pneumonia. His wife, Justine, reported he is making progress in his recovery.

There’s a lot on the line for Patrick Reed this week, maybe more than you were thinking.

On Monday, Reed disclosed he has been in a Houston-area hospital over the past few days, battling bilateral pneumonia. While his wife, Justine, reported he is making progress in his recovery, it seems unlikely he will be able to play in the BMW Championship later this week at Caves Valley.

Reed was No. 7 in the most recent Official World Golf Ranking and No. 22 in the FedEx Cup standings coming into last week's Northern Trust. But the 2018 Masters winner has not played since the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He withdrew from the Northern Trust last week, citing an ankle injury.

Reed will advance to the BMW as one of the top 70 in the FedEx points. But only the top 30 advance to the playoffs-concluding Tour Championship at East Lake next week. If he is unable to play this week, Reed’s playoff fate will depend on the play of those around him.

Justine Reed told Golf Channel the last few days have been “scary” but her husband is following doctor’s instructions and plans to be playing again “as soon as they give him the go-ahead.”

In a statement, Patrick Reed said: ”On the road to recovery. Once I'm cleared from the doctors, I look forward to returning. I wish you all the best and I can't wait to get back out there.”

Reed has made the Tour Championship in each of the last seven years. He currently ranks ninth in the U.S. Ryder Cup points standings, which end with the BMW. He will not earn enough points to move into the top six and earn an automatic Team USA qualification.

However, Reed could still be among captain Steve Stricker's six captain's picks. A lot, it would seem, will depend on his health.