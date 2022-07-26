PGA Tour Clarifies FedEx Cup Points List to Account for LIV Golf Defectors

Skip to main content

PGA Tour Clarifies FedEx Cup Points List to Account for LIV Golf Players

For the playoffs beginning next month, a 'soft' top 125 list will determine qualifiers as several players have been suspended due to LIV Golf participation.

The PGA Tour will move to a “soft’’ top 125 points list in order to determine qualifiers for the FedEx Cup points playoffs in the wake of several players being indefinitely suspended due to their participation in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The playoffs begin in two weeks at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where the top 125 in the regular season standings qualify.

In the past, the Tour has maintained a hard 125 list, meaning even if players within the top 125 did not participate due to injury, illness or simply electing to skip an event, no alternates moved into the field.

The Tour sent a memo to players on Tuesday outlining that there would be an alternate points list that removed the suspended players. Golf Channel first reported the change and SI.com/Morning Read also obtained a copy of the memo.

In the memo, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the change was being made so that those who have been suspended “do not negatively impact other players’ tournament eligibility, positioning on the priority rankings or eligibility to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.’’

The original FedEx Cup points list will still exist to determine eligibility for the following season as well as bonuses paid through the program. The alternate list is avoid confusion as far as who will be eligible for the playoffs.

Eight players within the top 125 have been removed from the eligibility list due to their LIV participation: Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Hudson Swafford, Matt Wolff, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Brooks Koepka and Pat Perez.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dustin Johnson resigned his membership so was he no longer being listed. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, who have not resigned, are outside of the top 125.

For now, Webb Simpson, who is 125th in the official FedEx standings, will move up to 117th for the eligibility listing. And those standings will get another adjustment after this week’s LIV event in New Jersey, where Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III and Paul Casey are making their LIV debuts.

The top 70 players following the FedEx St. Jude move on to the BMW Championship, with the top 30 from there going to the season-ending Tour Championship.

Those players who are removed from the list will still be eligible for their FedEx Cup bonus based on the final official standings.

The FedEx Cup will pay $18 million to the winner at the conclusion of the Tour Championship, with the 30th-place finisher getting $500,000. The bonuses go all the way through the top 150 with those finishing 101 to 125 getting $120,000 and those from 126 to 150 receiving $85,000.

Players in the top 30 receive a portion of the earnings in cash, with the rest deferred; while those from No. 31-150 receive all of the payment in deferred compensation.

“We have taken steps to ensure that at the conclusion of the FedEx Cup regular season and FedEx Cup playoffs, any suspended players will not negatively impact bonus money distributions to you,” the memo read. “You will be awarded bonus money based on your final position on the FedEx Cup playoffs and eligibility points list; suspended members will be awarded bonus money based on their final position on the official FedEx Cup points list.”

Tags
terms:
LIV GolfJay MonahanPGA Tour

FedEx Cup sign at 2020 Tour Championship
News

PGA Tour Clarifies FedEx Cup Points List to Account for LIV Golf Defectors

By Bob Harig10 seconds ago
The Big Rock at Payne's Valley
Where to Golf Next

Branson Offers Courses Both Famous and Undeservingly Obscure, But All Are Dramatic

By Shaun Tolson1 hour ago
Vokey fitting app for indoor fitting
Gear

Vokey Wedge Fitting App Drills Down to Find What Club Is Best for Your Game

By Mike Purkey1 hour ago
Dustin Johnson tees off during the LIV Golf Portland tournament.
News

Exclusive: LIV Golf's Future Plans Include Relegation, Qualifying Tournament

By Alex Miceli20 hours ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
Podcasts

Visiting With Former LPGA Commissioner Charles Mechem, On Jack and Arnie

By Ann Liguori21 hours ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Listen: Improving Lives Through Golf, and the Champions Tour

By Jay Delsing23 hours ago
Sports Illustrated covers from 1966 with Billy Casper and 1987 with Scott Simpson.
News

Stewart Cink, Y.E. Yang, Even Jack Nicklaus: Here's the Biggest Spoilers in Majors

By Gary Van SickleJul 25, 2022
The Ranking
Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are pictured with the Weekly Read logo.
News

Could the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Possibly Coexist? Here's One Blueprint How

By Bob HarigJul 24, 2022
Weekly Read
Tony Finau acknowledges the crowd in the final round of the 2022 3M Open.
News

Scott Piercy's Collapse Opens Door for Tony Finau Comeback at 3M Open

By Associated PressJul 24, 2022