Skip to main content

PGA Tour Commissioner Defends Suspensions, Says LIV Golfers May Not 'Freeride'

In a rare broadcast appearance during play, Jay Monahan said the suspended LIV Golf players would not be allowed to 'freeride off loyal members.'

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan went on the offensive Sunday afternoon, making a rare appearance during a live tournament broadcast to explain his decision to suspend 17 current and former players now with LIV Golf.

He appeared early during CBS' coverage of the RBC Canadian Open with host Jim Nantz, opening by saying "it's been an unfortunate week that was created by some unfortunate decisions, those decisions being players having violated tournament regulations."

Shortly after the LIV Golf Invitational Series opened play on Thursday, Monahan sent a letter to current PGA Tour members explaining that LIV Golf participants with current and self-relinquished tour memberships were suspended and no longer eligible for PGA Tour play. 

Nantz asked Monahan why players couldn't do both, playing LIV Golf while also playing PGA Tour events.

"I guess I would answer the question by asking a question, 'why do they need us so badly?'" Monahan said. "Those players have chosen to sign multi-year lucrative contracts to play in a series of exhibition matches against the same players over and over again."

Monahan said that the best players in the game were at the RBC and that "true competition creates the profile of the world's greatest players," and that LIV Golf players continuing to play the PGA Tour would be to let them "freeride."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"In protecting our loyal members, we can't allow (LIV Golf) players to freeride off that," he said. 

Monahan was asked about LIV Golf's Saudi Arabian backing and potential dilemmas for players who accepted guaranteed money to play.

"It’s not an issue for me, because I don’t work for the Saudi Arabian government. It probably is an issue for those players that chose to take that money," Monahan said. "You have to ask the question ... why? Why is this group spending so much money recruiting players and chasing a concept with no possibility of a return? How is this good for the game that we love?"

He was also asked to comment on a story in the New York Post about a 9/11 coalition of families which sent letters to representatives of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Kevin Na, accusing the golfers of sportswashing.

"I think you’d have to be living under a rock to not know there are significant implications. Two families close to me lost loved ones," Monahan said, adding that he would ask "have you ever had to apologize for being a member of the PGA Tour?"

When asked if the suspended players would have any vehicle to come back, Monahan would not answer and said the current suspensions are "all we're prepared to talk to."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at 2020 Players Championship
News

PGA Tour Commissioner Defends Suspensions, Says LIV Golfers May Not 'Freeride'

By John Schwarbjust now
Phil Mickelson warms up before the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational opener at Centurion Club.
News

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff55 minutes ago
Linn Grant is pictured at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
News

Linn Grant Makes History As First Female to Win on DP World Tour

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article
Podcasts

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney's Passion for Golf Benefits the Greater Good

By Jay Delsing3 hours ago
mcilroy canada
News

Finau Shoots 62, Tied With McIlroy After Three Rounds at RBC Canadian Open

By Mike Purkey21 hours ago
Phil Mickelson-Saturday-LIV
News

LIV Golf’s First Event is Complete, and Future of Pro Golf Has Never Seemed More Uncertain

By Bob Harig22 hours ago
Individual winner Charl Schwartzel walks alongside teammates Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis, who also won the team competition.
News

LIV Golf Invitational Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field in London

By Morning Read StaffJun 11, 2022
Charl Schwartzel, LIV Golf Final Round
News

Final Leaderboard: Schwartzel Goes Wire-to-Wire to Win LIV Golf Opener in London

By Morning Read StaffJun 11, 2022
Individual winner Charl Schwartzel walks alongside teammates Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Hennie du Plessis, who also won the team competition.
News

Schwartzel Hangs on to Win First LIV Golf Invitational, $4 Million First Prize

By Bob HarigJun 11, 2022